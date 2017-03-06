Photos: Area wrestlers place at Class 3A state tournament

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Class 3A state wrestling tournament was held March 3-4 at the Xcel Energy Center. Below are the area athletes who placed in the top six.

Anoka

Anoka had eight wrestlers qualify for state.

Tyler Eischens won the state title at 138 pounds. Brandon Frankfurth took second at 285 pounds. Finishing third was Colby Njos at 120 pounds, Dylan Droegemueller at 126 pounds and Dalton Miller at 182 pounds.

Calvin Germinaro-Nahring won his fifth place match at 160 pounds.

St. Francis

The Fighting Saints had eight wrestlers qualify for state.

Mitchell Wilson placed fourth at 132 pounds. Tony Struntz placed third at 160 pounds. Teddy Pierce won his fifth-place match at 145 pounds and Cole Kirpach did the same at 170 pounds.

Coon Rapids

Three Coon Rapids wrestlers represented the team at state.

Tim Mandyck placed fifth at 285 pounds.