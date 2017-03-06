UnionHerald Looking Back for March 3

Agricultural department will lose able instructor next August

L. O. Jacob has tendered his resignation to the school board following the action of that body in demanding that the instructor shall abandon the extension work and devote his time entirely to class work.

– 100 years ago, Feb. 28, 1917

Anoka Union

Bring in metal farmers urged

Farmers of Anoka county are urged to bring their scrap iron, brass, copper, aluminum to scrap metal dealers to help win the war by having it turned into guns, planes, tanks and battleships.

– 75 years ago, March 4, 1942

Anoka Union

Stolen car used in Coon Rapids school burglary

Classrooms were ransacked and an undetermined amount of cash taken during a break-in at Mississippi school in Coon Rapids, it was discovered Sunday. Thieves apparently used a pair of pliers to break into the building, then ransacked the classrooms, teachers’ lounge, broke into the pop machine and a cabinet in the nurse’s office and tried to force open the office safe. They also used a fire extinguisher to spray fluid in the hallway.

– 50 years ago, March 3, 1967

Coon Rapids Herald

District 11 six-period day stays

A seven-period day for Anoka-Hennepin high school students is no longer a possibility for the 1992-93 school year. It will, however, be given serious consideration for the 1993-94 school year.

– 25 years ago, Feb. 28, 1992

Anoka County Union

• Compiled by Olivia Alveshere

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.