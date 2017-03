Andover, Anoka, SLP swimmers and divers compete at state

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Joe Privratsky took part in two relays and one individual event at the state tournament for Spring Lake Park. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Class 2A boys swimming and diving state tournament was held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota’s Aquatic Center.

Below are area athletes who qualified and competed at state.

Andover

22nd: Mason Smisek, Matt Kemp, Hosam El-Hammamy, Austin Crawford – 200 Yard Medley Relay – 1:42.95

16th: Stephen Ayim – 1 meter diving – 336.20

18th: El-Hammamy – 100 Yard Butterfly – 52.59

17th: El-Hammamy – 100 Yard Breaststroke – 1:00.25

23rd: Kemp, Smisek, Crawford, El-Hammamy – 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 3:24.42

Anoka

15th: David Clossey – 200 Yard Freestyle – 1:44.97

13th: Clossey – 500 Yard Freestyle – 4:46.79

Spring Lake Park

10th: Jacob Wallace, Joe Privratsky, Andrew Ullman, Payton Kilian – 200 Yard Medley Relay – 1:38.22

21st: Nick Grivna – 200 Yard Freestyle – 1:46.60

13th: Wallace – 200 Yard IM – 1:57.26

17th: Kilian – 50 Yard Freestyle – 22.47

15th: Bailey Kwong – 1 meter diving – 351.15

12th: Ullman – 100 Yard Butterfly – 51.65

19th: Kilian – 100 Yard Freestyle – 48.52

24th: Grivna – 500 Yard Freestyle – 4:54.25

12th: Grivna, Ullman, Wallace, Kilian – 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1:28.70

9th: Privratsky – 100 Yard Breaststroke – 58.92

10th: Logan Shafer – 100 Yard Breaststroke – 59.11

21st: Grivna, Ullman, Wallace, Privratsky – 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 3:19.23