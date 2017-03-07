Andover approves new CenterPoint propane tanks

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

CenterPoint Energy has the city of Andover’s permission to add more propane tanks to its natural gas facility, which borders the city of Anoka.

The propane, which is converted into natural gas, will be used during the coldest days of winter.

John Heer, who oversees this peak shaving program for CenterPoint, said three consecutive days when the high temperatures do not exceed 25 degrees below zero would completely empty the eight existing propane tanks on this site. The communities that get natural gas from this site are all of Andover, Anoka and Ramsey and portions of Coon Rapids and Champlin, he said.

This site on the northeast corner of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Seventh Avenue has had propane tanks on it since 1967. Three propane tanks that are completely above-ground were installed in both 1967 and two more of these tanks came in 1977.

The most recent expansion happened back in 2001 when CenterPoint received city approval for three more tanks that look like a 10-foot mound of earth, but inside are the propane tanks buried under one foot of dirt, according to CenterPoint.

All eight existing tanks have a capacity of 30,000 gallons, which is the same as the three new tanks the Andover City Council unanimously approved at its Feb. 21 meeting.

CenterPoint sought the city’s permission for this expansion project in May 2015, but the council declined to act until the natural gas provider would meet with the new fire chief, Jerry Streich, and discuss what steps needed to be taken to keep people safe and ensure the volunteer firefighters of the Andover Fire Department were adequately prepared for any natural or man-made disaster.

“What’s important about this two years of discussing this is we’re no longer exchanging business cards when the incident does occur,” Streich said. “I’m hopeful that we just continue to build a stronger partnership and response plan because this is a concern to our community and we want to pay attention to it.”

CenterPoint paid for the expense of extending city water to its property so that three fire hydrants could be put in. Prior to this, CenterPoint only had a private well and Streich recommended that having access to city water would be safer to ensuring adequate water supply in case of a fire. Streich said there is minimal risk of a fire getting to the propane tanks.

CenterPoint also cleared more tall brush around its property to diminish the chances of wildfires getting too close. The surface inside the security fence itself has always been and will continue to be gravel so there is no fuel for a fire.

Streich is comfortable with the mechanical safety components and the alarm and security systems that notify CenterPoint of any gas leak and automatically shut down the system. The property has video surveillance.

Andover City Administrator Jim Dickinson said CenterPoint will be meeting annually with the Andover Fire Department and Andover city staff to discuss any concerns.

No timeline was announced by CenterPoint on when this project could move forward.

Because CenterPoint’s property is immediately north of privately-owned land that is slated for high density housing and commercial, the city will explore the possibility of requiring a tall earth berm so new residents and businesses are not looking at this site.

The property to the south was inherited by the family of Rosella Sonsteby, who died at the age of 97 in January 2014. Glenn Sonsteby again stated his desire to see the five oldest tanks buried under dirt as the six other tanks would be.

But if the tanks could not be buried, he asked that an earth berm be put in between his family’s property and CenterPoint’s.

Mayor Julie Trude asked CenterPoint to consider replacing the five oldest tanks or at least agree to bury the tanks or put in the berm.

Heer said, “It would be impracticable” to bury the five tanks because their components are on the bottom and the buried tanks would need connections on the topk.

The 1967 and 1977 propane tanks are in good shape, according to Heer.

