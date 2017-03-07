Storage business looking at Ramsey site for new development

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A storage business is eying the northeast corner of Bunker Lake and Ramsey boulevards for a new development.

National Self Storage, LLC is proposing two separate buildings on the Ramsey property. There would be a 77,000 square-foot, three-story building and a one-story 4,500 square-foot building. The exteriors would be finished with a mixture of brick, masonry block and glass.

The developer got the thumbs-up from the Ramsey Planning Commission on Feb. 2. The first step was to approve a zoning and comprehensive plan amendment as well as a site plan. National Self-Storage is consolidating three lots into two. Because the boundaries of the lots are changing, a rezoning was necessary.

The Ramsey City Council introduced the ordinance for the zoning and comprehensive plan amendments at its Feb. 14 meeting and could have the second reading and vote as soon as Feb. 28.

National Self-Storage would only be developing on a portion of the property and leaving an area for a future commercial development. It had planned to clear trees in this area as well for marketing purposes, but a neighbor raised a concern about losing these trees and a buffer from the road noise and lights before new buildings are constructed.

City Planner Chris Anderson said the city has a tree preservation policy and the developer must work with city staff before any work happens.

“That needs to be further vetted out before any tree clearing would occur,” he said.

[email protected]