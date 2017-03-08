2nd of 3 men in Anoka burglary caught on film sentenced

The second of three men who last August broke into an Anoka apartment and were caught on video was sentenced March 2 in Anoka County District Court.

Hopkins resident Marsalis Martino Peterson, 19, was sentenced on a felony charge of second-degree burglary. He was given credit for 106 days served, but not ordered to serve any more time. A 28-month prison sentence was stayed in favor of 10 years probation.

Peterson was also ordered to pay approximately $2,700 of restitution to the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Peterson, Diamond Montel James and Willie James Washington were guests at another unit in the Anoka apartment building in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue where the burglary took place.

The victim reported that she received an alert on her phone that an “unknown face” was in her apartment, via her video surveillance system. She was able to see a video of the men who broke into her apartment at 10:49 a.m. Aug. 7, 2016 and shared the video with the media.

Tips to the police led to the arrest of the three suspects.

From viewing the video, authorities saw James kick open the door and carry a box out of the apartment. Peterson carried out a 55-inch television, and Washington was seen carrying out another box. Jewelry, a Social Security card, keys and a garage door opener were the other stolen items, according to the complaint.

Washington, 20, was sentenced Nov. 28, 2016, in Anoka County District Court to 90 days in jail with credit of 30 days.

James is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. He has a court appearance on March 13 in Hennepin County on six separate felony burglary charges for alleged crimes in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park. James also has an April 3 hearing scheduled in Hennepin County on domestic assault and disorderly conduct charges.

The Hennepin County Jail log notes that it was asked by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to hold James for this Anoka burglary case.

