Anoka-Ramsey basketball teams qualify for nationals

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Anoka-Ramsey Community College basketball teams celebrate with their region championships. (Submitted Photos)

The men’s and women’s Anoka-Ramsey Community College basketball teams punched their tickets to the NJCAA Division III national championship tournaments. Both teams hosted their region tournaments last weekend and won to qualify for nationals.

The men’s team continued its scorching offense, scoring 100 points in all three tournament games. ARCC defeated Rainy River Community College 106-89 in the quarterfinals, Central Lakes College 111-81 in the semifinals and Rochester Community and Technical College 100-83 in the Region XIII championship game on March 5.

The Golden Rams are 27-3 and were awarded the No. 1 seed in the national tournament, which is held March 16-18 in Rochester at the UCR Regional Sports Center. They play MassBay Community College in the quarterfinals.

The ARCC women defeated Minnesota West Community & Technical College 85-75 in the semifinals and Rochester Community and Technical College 76-66 in the Region XIIIA title game on March 5.

The Golden Rams head to the national tournament from March 16-18 in Utica, New York, with a 19-8 record.