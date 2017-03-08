Blaine, SLP girls basketball teams end season in section playoffs

The Blaine and Spring Lake Park girls basketball teams had their seasons come to an end in the first round of section playoffs.
Blaine, seeded No. 5 in Section 7AAAA, lost 49-46 at No. 4 St. Francis on March 2. Tiffany Johnson led the Bengals with 17 points. Abby Howe scored eight and Jordan Sauve added seven.
Blaine ends its season 8-19.
Park Center, the No. 1 seed in Section 5AAAA, cruised to a 67-28 win against eighth-seeded Spring Lake Park on March 1. Jenna Murphy led the Panthers with 11 points and Joelle Talso added five.
SLP ends its season 3-24.