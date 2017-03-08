Blaine, SLP girls basketball teams end season in section playoffs

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Spring Lake Park’s Sarah Fruzyna dives for a loose ball in the first round of the Section 5AAAA tournament on March 1. The Panthers lost 67-28 to No. 1 seed Park Center. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Blaine and Spring Lake Park girls basketball teams had their seasons come to an end in the first round of section playoffs.

Blaine, seeded No. 5 in Section 7AAAA, lost 49-46 at No. 4 St. Francis on March 2. Tiffany Johnson led the Bengals with 17 points. Abby Howe scored eight and Jordan Sauve added seven.

Blaine ends its season 8-19.

Park Center, the No. 1 seed in Section 5AAAA, cruised to a 67-28 win against eighth-seeded Spring Lake Park on March 1. Jenna Murphy led the Panthers with 11 points and Joelle Talso added five.

SLP ends its season 3-24.