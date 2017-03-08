Mildred Ullom Schuh

Mildred U. Schuh, age 86 of Anoka, passed away peacefully March 4, 2017 with her family by her side. Mildred taught kindergarten in the Anoka Hennepin School District for over 35 years, she was an avid reader, loved shopping for antiques, cooking, was a talented artist and a loyal Twins fan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Loran.

Survived by her children, Laurie (Allan) Krogen, Patti (Paul) Grulke, Nancy (Tim) Sawatzky; grandchildren, Kristen, Brent, Emily, Samantha; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Alex, Myles, Lance, Carson; sister, Pat Kovaleski; sister-in-laws, Pat Ullom and June (Glenn) Miller; along with many other loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 8th at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Ave., Anoka. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home

Anoka 763-421-0220

www.thurston-lindberg.com