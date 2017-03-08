New outdoor concert not moving forward in Blaine

The Blaine City Council was hesitant to immediately approve another weekend summer concert at the National Sports Center, so the show organizer said he will try again next year. The Blaine City Council was concerned about having another large-scale concert at the National Sports Center within a month of the Joyful Noise concert. The concert organizer is no longer going to pursue the show this year. File photo

Greg Hartman, a teacher at Prior Lake High School, has an idea of raising money for area schools and homeless mothers through a concert featuring bands playing classic rock songs from the 1970s and 1980s. He has yet to hold a concert at any venue, but said he is working with a Nashville agency called Integrity Events to organize another concert at the Scott County Fairgrounds this summer.

In Blaine, Hartman wanted to sell as many as 15,000 tickets per day for the Thursday, June 29, through Saturday, July 1, event. He first needed the council to approve a special event license.

Joyful Noise can sell as many as 18,000 tickets per day for its concerts that happen the evening of Friday, June 10, and all day Saturday, June 10. Radio station KTIS, which puts on this concert, got its approval for this year’s concert series in October.

The council was learning more about Hartman’s proposal for the first time at its Feb. 16 meeting and had a number of questions and concerns that could not be answered at that meeting.

Hartman hopes that with more time to work with the city, this new summer concert can happen in Blaine in 2018 and beyond.

“We do still consider the National Sports Center to be a very viable and desirable venue to hold a summer concert series and hope to work with the city of Blaine over the coming year to lay the groundwork for possible approval of such an event in 2018,” Hartman said.

Mayor Tom Ryan was not thrilled about the possibility of adding another large-scale summer event that would have happened within a month-and-a-half period from early June to late July that includes Joyful Noise, the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show and the Schwan’s USA Cup.

Council Member Dick Swanson said traffic on the roads could become “a nightmare” and is worried about police officers being inundated with overtime.

“This council, of course, can do whatever it wants. But I think we’re moving down a very slippery slope as far as turning the Sports Center into an amusement area, which it was never designed for,” Swanson said.

Police Chief Chris Olson said the department is reimbursed by event organizers for these expenses and it can only be overtime and not during regular working hours so the city’s police coverage is not lessened on the weeks these events are happening.

Council Member Dave Clark said he got overwhelmingly positive feedback from people when he shared through social media about the possibility of this concert series taking place. The general consensus he gathered was they liked that it would draw more people to the community.

“I don’t know if I’m ready to say everyone is against it. I think there is a portion of the population that would love to have these events,” Clark said.

The council did not vote on Hartman’s special events license application on Feb. 16, but said the item could come back for a council workshop discussion and then a public hearing in March in order to gather more feedback.

Before the council decided to delay any decisions on this events license, Hartman said he could reduce the concert from three to two days and eliminate the fireworks shows at the end of each evening. And to reduce the number of cars, he said 6,000 of the best seats each day would have been set aside for people who used public transportation or a shuttle bus service to get to the concert.

“We want to be about the music, a nice summer night, people sitting on lawn chairs, listening to great music. That’s what we envision,” he said,

But he also wanted concert-goers to be able to grab a beer. There was some reluctance from the council to allow alcohol sales. Joyful Noise does not request to sell alcohol at its concerts, according to City Clerk Cathy Sorensen.

Hartman said the beer sales revenue would help keep the ticket prices lower. Hartman had said each ticket would have cost $40. Schools would directly sell the tickets and keep $10 from each ticket sale. Another $5 would be donated to help homeless mothers. He was not working with a homeless outreach group, but said in Scott County his concept was to help pay for hotel rooms and transportation as they look for work.

Had this issue moved forward, Council Member Julie Jeppson said she would have wanted to see Hartman list the participating schools and homeless assistance groups.

[email protected]