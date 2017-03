Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Joey Nerdahl went 1-2 at 126 pounds in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Spring Lake Park 126-pounder Joey Nerdahl wrestled at the Class 3A state tournament March 3-4 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The senior went 1-2, defeating Eagan’s Kaden Gage 8-6 in the first round. Nerdahl lost to Sartell’s Rylee Molitor in the quarterfinals and then to Jesse Sattler of Hopkins in the wrestlebacks to be eliminated.

Nerdahl finishes his season 31-7.