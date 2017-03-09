Blaine looks to defend Section 7AAAA crown

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Blaine boys basketball team is the No. 2 seed in the Section 7AAAA tournament and are the defending champions. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Last season, the Blaine boys basketball team had a memorable playoff run. A 45-44 win in the Section 7AAAA semifinals against Andover and a 47-37 win in the championship game over Forest Lake sent the Bengals to the state tournament.

Blaine begins its quest to defend its section title with the quarterfinals beginning March 9. The Bengals are the No. 2 seed and play No. 7 Andover.

Blaine won by a combined nine points in their two regular season meetings.

The section semifinals are March 14 and the title game is March 17 with all three games held at North Branch High School.