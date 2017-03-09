Herd’s notebook

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Observations, thoughts and notes from the last week in local, regional and national sports:

Coon Rapids summer baseball registration is now available. Go to https www.eteamz.com/crbb/ for online forms or email [email protected] for registration forms or more information.

Legion baseball and senior Babe Ruth are for players age 18 and under, VFW baseball is for players age 16, Gopher State (18) is for players age 19 and under and Gopher State (16) is for players age 16.

Players league age is their age on April 30, 2017.

The registration fee is $275.

College notes

Maddie Rooney, a sophomore goalie for the University of Minnesota Duluth and an Andover native, was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Face-Off Tournament Most Valuable Player with a tournament record 111 saves.

She was also named to her first U.S. Hockey Women’s National Team. Rooney will compete in the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship in Plymouth, Mich., from March 31-April 7, and it will be the first time the goaltender will suit up for the senior national team.

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced its players of the week on March 6, with Northwestern’s Ryan Sutterer, an Anoka native, given the baseball honor.

The senior hit .417 to start the season for the Eagles, tallied 10 hits, two doubles and two home runs in 24 at bats and drove in eight runs in six games.

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball awards earlier this month.

Bethel senior guard and Spring Lake Park high school graduate Trevor Hall made first team all conference, the all-defensive team and the all-MIAC sportsmanship team.

Comments, complaints or story ideas for Sam? Send them to [email protected].