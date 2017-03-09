James L. Bethke, age 72, of Coon Rapids, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2017.

Avid fisherman and garage sale enthusiast. James gave back as a grief support facilitator, evangelist and donating items to those in need.

Preceded in death by wives, Carol and Dotty; daughter, Shawn; son, Reed; parents, Erich and Florence; and siblings, Eugene, Donald, and Judy.

Survived by children, Sandy (James) Stier, Chad and Ryan; grandchildren, Eloy, Gabriella, Carissa, Rocio and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Bella, Ethan, Meah, Camron, Kaydence and Arlo; siblings, Marlene and Kerry; many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials welcome to Outreach Programs through Hope Lutheran Church. Interment Morningside Memorial Gardens. Funeral service Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior all at Hope Lutheran Church, 16180 Round Lake Blvd., Andover. Visitation will also be Friday, March 17, from 4-8 p.m. at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd.