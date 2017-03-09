Nanny who broke Blaine toddler’s jaw sentenced

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A 22-year-old nanny who slammed a Blaine toddler’s face on the ground, breaking her jaw, was sentenced March 1 in Anoka County District Court. Ashley Ann Fields-Paige

Blaine resident Ashley Ann Fields-Paige, formerly of Coon Rapids, was sentenced to eight years and seven months but given credit for 118 days for a felony charge of first-degree assault.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, her anticipated release date is July 25, 2022 but she will continue to be on supervised probation until June of 2025.

In addition, Fields-Paige must pay approximately $2,800 to the toddler’s family.

The mother of the 21-month-old girl told the Blaine Police Department that she and her husband hired Fields-Paige in August 2016 as a live-in nanny that would take care of their child during the day when they were at work.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother and father left for work around 8 a.m. Sept. 30, 2016, leaving Fields-Paige to watch their daughter. Around 11 a.m., Fields-Paige texted the mother a picture of blood on the child’s blanket saying that she found the blood and a cracker stuck in the child’s tooth.

The parents on Sept. 30 brought their child to the emergency room for a swollen jaw. Doctors prescribed pain antibiotics for the child and scheduled an Oct. 5 appointment with a pediatric dentist. The dentist at this appointment recommended a return trip to the hospital because of a potential broken jaw and this diagnosis was confirmed, according to the complaint.

The mother called the Blaine Police Department on Oct. 6 to report her suspicions of the Sept. 30 assault.

“Over the course of six days we took her to two ER’s and two dentists to find out she had a broken jaw that went untreated for six days because Ashley violently abused my daughter, covered it up and lied about it,” the mother said in a victim impact statement included in the Anoka County District Court case file.

“Because of the severity of our daughter’s injury she had to have emergency surgery and have a pediatric plate installed with four screws to hold her jaw together to heal,” the mother told Anoka County District Court Judge Lawrence R. Johnson.

According to the complaint, Fields-Paige initially told the mother and Blaine police that a soda cracker had gotten caught in the child’s tooth and that this caused the bleeding. But when the police told her a soda cracker could not have broken the child’s jaw, Fields-Paige said the child had fallen off her bike while playing in the driveway and had hit her face when falling on the floor in the home.

Authorities arrested Fields-Paige on Nov. 3, 2016. In a post-Miranda statement, she told police that she became upset at the toddler for talking with her mouth full of crackers. She grabbed her by the back of the head and slammed her face into the ground as hard as she could. Fields-Paige thought the girl lost consciousness for a bit. When she “came to,” Fields-Paige asked the child if she was OK. She changed her into a new set of clothes and washed the clothes she had been wearing and put the toddler in her crib.

Because of the broken jaw, surgeons had to remove two teeth which caused a new natural crooked smile, the mother told Judge Johnson.

“Imagine what a reminder this is to us, every time she smiles. It takes joy out of even the happiest of moments,” she said.

[email protected]