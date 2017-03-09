North Suburban Home Improvement Show this Saturday

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The 19th annual North Suburban Home Improvement Show is Saturday, March 11, at the Andover YMCA Community Center, 15200 Hanson Blvd. NW. The North Suburban Home Improvement Show is Saturday, March 11, at the Andover YMCA Community Center. The show is free to attend and takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. File photo

While the home improvement expo happens during a six-hour window of time as in previous years, the show’s organizer heard feedback that people preferred to have the show start earlier than 9 a.m. Thus, the new time of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The North Suburban Home Improvement Show is free to attend, but donations of nonperishable food are encouraged. Cub Scout Pack 609 is collecting for the ACBC Food Shelf.

To keep the kids entertained, Coon Rapids’ Lowe’s location is bringing in woodworking kits and Blazing Balloons will make balloon art.

Once again, the whole floor space of the community center field house is sold out. Cindy Ramseier, marketing and program coordinator for the city of Andover, said the available spaces sold out earlier than usual this year.

“A lot of people keep coming back because it is a successful show,” Ramseier said.

The North Suburban Home Improvement Show features local businesses that can help remodel your kitchen, bathroom, living room, bedroom or basement. Someone looking for tips or a contractor for outdoor projects such as refurbishing, replacing or adding a new deck, building a shed or updating the garden or landscaping will also find businesses to talk to.

Ramseier is also excited about a new vendor coming to the March 11 show. Smart Home Specialists sells home automation products so a homeowner can use their smartphone to control their thermostat, lock and unlock their doors, close their garage door and have a security camera and audio system at the front door so they can see, hear and speak to anyone at their front door.

“With technology the way it’s going, what a great addition to the show,” Ramseier said.

The North Suburban Home Improvement Show is sponsored by the cities of Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids along with Anoka County and the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce.

To see a list of vendors, visit www.northsuburbanhomeshow.org.

