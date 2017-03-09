Readers of all ages celebrate Dr. Seuss

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Anoka County Library hosted a number of events March 2 to celebrate Read Across America Day, held annually on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

“It’s an opportunity just to spend some time reading with family and reading with friends,” said Maggie Snow, Anoka County Library director.

Northtown Library in Blaine hosted a story time that drew more than 80 people.

Theresa Schroeder, children’s librarian, and Jennifer Gerbig, library associate, delighted families by reading Dr. Seuss favorites “Too Many Daves,” “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” and “There’s a Wocket in My Pocket!” The duo also led children in several silly songs.

Throughout the day, Northtown Library hosted a Seuss Scavanger Hunt in the children’s room, invited kids to answer Dr. Seuss trivia and more.

“The more you read, the more you learn,” Snow said.

[email protected]