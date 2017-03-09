Section 7AAAA boys basketball tournament underway

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Lionel Warner has played a big part in Coon Rapids’ improved 2016-17 season. The Cardinals hope to extend their season further with the No. 3 seed in the Section 7AAAA tournament. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Section 7AAAA boys basketball tournament is off and running. Quarterfinal games begin Thursday with the semifinals on March 14 and the championship game on March 17. The semifinals and the title game are held at North Branch High School.

In the first round, No. 3 seed Coon Rapids hosts No. 6 Anoka and No. 2 Blaine hosts No. 7 Andover. In the bottom half of the bracket, No. 8 Cambridge-Isanti travels to No. 1 Forest Lake and No. 4 Duluth East hosts No. 5 St. Francis.

