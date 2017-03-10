ABC Podcast 01: Interview with Senator Jim Abeler

http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/ABCPodcastEP01_1.mp3

Welcome to our inaugural episode of the ABC Podcast! The podcast discusses the latest topics of local interest including politics, crime, sports, and entertainment. Our guest this episode is Minnesota State Senator Jim Abeler.

00:00-8:05

Mandy Froeming (Managing Editor) and Spencer Knott (Producer) discuss recent headlines and respond to a letter to the editor.

8:05-36:10

Senator Jim Abeler joins Mandy and Spencer in the studio to discuss Minnesota politics.

36:10-38:20

Mandy and Spencer have a quick post-interview analysis.

38:20:50:50

Sports writer Sam Herder and Spencer discuss local high school sports and look at the professional sports landscape in Minnesota.

50:50-53:10

Mandy and Spencer give their final thoughts.