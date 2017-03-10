Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ANDOVER

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Fox Meadows Park Redevelopment

City Project: 14-15

City of Andover, Minnesota

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the City of Andover until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in the presence of the City Clerk at the Andover City Hall, 1685 Crosstown Boulevard N.W., Andover, Minnesota 55304, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the Project Name project. Major quantities for the work include approximately:

Item Units Quantity

Bituminous Mixture Ton 100

Remove Park Shelter LS 1

Aggregate Base, Class 5 Ton 920

Clearing and Grubbing AC 1.6

Common Excavation CY 13,790

6 Concrete Walk SF 140

Topsoil Borrow CY 750

Silt Fence LF 1,600

Proposal forms, contract documents, drawings, and specifications as prepared by the City of Andover, are on file for inspection in the office of the City Clerk at the Andover City Hall located at 1685 Crosstown Boulevard N.W., Andover, Minnesota 55304. Contractors desiring drawings, specifications and related documents for the purpose of submitting a bid may secure them from the City of Andover Engineering Department upon payment of a non-refundable $50.00 fee. Contract documents are also available for download at www.QuestCDN.com for a non-refundable $20.00 fee. The Quest Project # is 4873215.

No bid will be considered unless it is securely sealed in an envelope and filed with the City Clerk prior to the time noted above for closing of bids. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid bond or cashiers check payable to the City of Andover in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid as a guarantee that the bidder, if successful, will enter into a contract with the Owner for the work described in the proposal. This deposit will be subject to forfeiture as provided by law. The Owner will retain the deposits for the three lowest bidders until the contract has been awarded and executed, but for no longer than sixty (60) days. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening.

Under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, businesses who have more than 20 full time employees on a single working day during the previous 12 months and who bid on or execute a state contract for goods or services in excess of $50,000, must have a Certificate of Compliance issued by the Commissioner of the Department of Human Rights (a Statute 363.073 subd. 1(1992)). In addition, the Commissioner of Human Rights shall issue goals for minority and female utilization, which are applicable to all of the contractors workforce in the geographic area where a state contract is performed (Minnesota Rules pt 5000.3520 (1992)).

The owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities or to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder, in the interest of the Owner. The City Council will consider award of contracts at a regularly scheduled City Council meeting to be held on April 4, 2017.

Michelle Hartner – Deputy City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

March 10, 17, 2017

658781

http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/658781-1.pdf