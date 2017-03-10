Andover upsets Blaine in first round of 7AAAA playoffs

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Jacob Paul scored 12 points in Andover’s upset over Blaine in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The seventh-seeded Andover boys basketball team took down No. 2 seed Blaine in overtime Thursday, winning 59-57 in the first round of the Section 7AAAA playoffs.

Andover was balanced in scoring with Logan Rezac scoring 14 points and Andrew Groebner and Jacob Paul both adding 12.

Timothy Leo led the Bengals with 20 points. Blake Newberg scored 14 and Jackson Odegard contributed 12.

The Huskies advance to play third-seeded Coon Rapids in the semifinals at 8 p.m. on March 14 at North Branch High School.

Blaine finishes its season 16-11.