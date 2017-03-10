Men found with gun in school parking lot sentenced

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Three Minneapolis men who were caught in a vehicle with a firearm in a Coon Rapids school parking lot were sentenced in March.

According to the criminal complaint, Jason Jonathan Belteton told police that he and Bryan Vizcarra Ruacho had been at McDonalds in Coon Rapids on June 7, 2016, to sell marijuana to a group of people. One person in this group grabbed the marijuana and the group ran away.

Belteton said he, Ruacho and Agustin Gonzalez went looking for people from this group.

The three men found one of the men from the group in the parking lot of Eisenhower Elementary. The 18-year-old man said Belteton and Gonzalez forced him into their truck and Gonzalez punched him in the eye, according to the complaint.

Multiple 911 calls were made just after 3 p.m. June 7, 2016, reporting that two men brandishing a handgun had forced another man inside a truck, according to the complaint.

Capt. Tom Hawley of the Coon Rapids Police Department said the vehicle driven by Ruacho fled from police down Northdale Drive and Dogwood Street before stopping at Northdale Middle School right next to Eisenhower Elementary.

No drugs were recovered, but police did find a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in the vehicle that Gonzalez said was his, according to the complaint.

Belteton, 22, and Gonzalez, 24, were both sentenced on March 1 on felony charges of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property. Gonzalez had a permit to carry a firearm at that time, but it is illegal for someone to have a firearm on school property without permission.

Gonzalez also was sentenced on a misdemeanor of fifth-degree assault.

Ruacho was sentenced March 6 on a felony charge of attempted simple robbery.

Belteton was sentenced to 90 days, but given credit for six days. Gonzales was sentenced to 60 days, but given credit for three days. Ruacho was placed on five years probation.

