Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF SHERIFFS SALE UNDER JUDGMENT AND DECREE (REAL PROPERTY)

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Mortgage Foreclosure
Court File No. 02-CV-16-916
U.S. Bank National Association
Plaintiff,
vs.
Amy L. Wright,
Linda J. Spinler-Larson f/k/a Linda J. Spinler, Leroy E. Larson,
Spire Credit Union f/k/a Twin City Co-ops, Federal Credit Union, Wells Fargo Bank National Association as successor in interest to Wells Fargo Financial Bank, J. Doe I-V and XYZ Co. I-V,
Defendants.
Notice is hereby given, that under and by virtue of a Judgment and Decree entered in the above entitled action on February 7, 2017, a certified copy of which has been delivered to me directing the sale of the premises, hereinafter described, to satisfy the amount found and adjudged due said Plaintiff in the above entitled action from said Defendants, as prescribed in the Judgment, the undersigned Sheriff of Anoka County will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, on May 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, at the Sheriffs main office, Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN, in the City of Anoka, in said County and State, the premises and real estate described in said Judgment and Decree, to wit:
All that tract(s) of parcel(s) of land lying and being in the County of Anoka and State of Minnesota, described as follows, to- wit:
The West 65 feet of Lot 7, Block 8, Pheasant Ridge, Anoka County, Minnesota.
PID No. 17.31.24.12.0055
Address: 3435 116th Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated this 1st day of March, 2017
James Stuart, Sheriff,
Anoka County, Minnesota
By: /s/ Sgt. R. Kreyer
Deputy
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Kevin T. Dobie
Plaintiffs Attorney
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2017
662234