Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF SHERIFFS SALE UNDER JUDGMENT AND DECREE (REAL PROPERTY)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Mortgage Foreclosure

Court File No. 02-CV-16-916

U.S. Bank National Association

Plaintiff,

vs.

Amy L. Wright,

Linda J. Spinler-Larson f/k/a Linda J. Spinler, Leroy E. Larson,

Spire Credit Union f/k/a Twin City Co-ops, Federal Credit Union, Wells Fargo Bank National Association as successor in interest to Wells Fargo Financial Bank, J. Doe I-V and XYZ Co. I-V,

Defendants.

Notice is hereby given, that under and by virtue of a Judgment and Decree entered in the above entitled action on February 7, 2017, a certified copy of which has been delivered to me directing the sale of the premises, hereinafter described, to satisfy the amount found and adjudged due said Plaintiff in the above entitled action from said Defendants, as prescribed in the Judgment, the undersigned Sheriff of Anoka County will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, on May 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, at the Sheriffs main office, Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN, in the City of Anoka, in said County and State, the premises and real estate described in said Judgment and Decree, to wit:

All that tract(s) of parcel(s) of land lying and being in the County of Anoka and State of Minnesota, described as follows, to- wit:

The West 65 feet of Lot 7, Block 8, Pheasant Ridge, Anoka County, Minnesota.

PID No. 17.31.24.12.0055

Address: 3435 116th Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated this 1st day of March, 2017

James Stuart, Sheriff,

Anoka County, Minnesota

By: /s/ Sgt. R. Kreyer

Deputy

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Kevin T. Dobie

Plaintiffs Attorney

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2017

662234