Patrick Shawn Kessler, ascended his stairway to heaven February 16, 2017.

Born May 14, 1967 Pat was an avid collector of marbles, a fisherman, Vikes fan and lover of music and most things obtuse. Survived by mother, Cheryl Godding; brother, Jeff Kessler (Renee); uncle Mike; cousin John; nephew and niece, Justin Kessler and Megan Wolf; grand nephews and nieces, Rylin, Jackson, Emma Joe and Liam. Celebration of Life on March 18, 2017 from 1-6pm at Jeff's house 15093 Crane St. NW. Andover, MN 55304