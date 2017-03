Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Andover captains celebrate with their Section 7AAAA championship. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Andover girls basketball team is returning to the Class 4A state tournament, defeating Anoka 46-45 in the Section 7AAAA championship game Wednesday at North Branch High School.

Jolene Daninger led the Huskies with 13 points and Destiny Cummings added 11.

Andover (20-9) is unseeded in the state tournament and plays No. 3 seed Lakeville North (27-2) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Target Center.