St. Francis officers receive DOD Patriot Award

In 1972, the United States Department of Defense launched the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. During the Feb. 21 St. Francis City Council meeting, Police Chief Todd Schwieger and Police Reserve Captain Richard Johnson became the first St. Francis recipients of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award. The two were nominated by St. Francis reserve officer and Army Reserve Staff Sgbt. Richard Sieber. (From left) Bill Obedoza, St. Francis Police Reserve Captain Richard Johnson, Police Chief Todd Schwieger, Reserve Officer and Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Richard Sieber

Photo by Brian Siddons

“The ESRG is here to help employers understand the needs of active duty personnel,” said Bill Obedoze, a representative for the organization. “We are not a legal entity, but we do work to help coordinate any conflicts between employers and employees that may arise due to their service needs. We appreciate the efforts of employers to work around training and deployment schedules, and the Patriot Award is one way we can thank them.”

ESRG is made up of a handful of paid employees and over 4,500 volunteers. They manage teams in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In 2015, the latest year for available data, volunteers logged 233,117 hours of service, and helped resolve 1,333 Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act cases.

Sieber, an active duty army reserve staff sergeant with the 79th MP Company, was eligible to nominate Johnson, his police reserve captain, and Schwieger, the city’s police chief, for the support they provided to him.

Asked why he put in the nominations, Sieber said, “The way I was taken in by the department and the made to feel at home. They understood my reserve needs and it was not an issue. I can’t believe how quickly they got me through the training.”

Johnson said that Sieber’s past work as a police reserve officer with the city of Ramsey and Anoka County, as well as his military service of 22 years made it an easy decision to hire him. “He moved quickly through the field training due to his experience. We value his service to our country and to the city of St. Francis,” Johnson said.