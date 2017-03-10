UnionHerald Looking Back for March 10

Anoka Theater has list of clean shows

A few days ago a number of Anoka women attended a meeting of the State Federation of Women’s Clubs in Minneapolis and one of the features of the program was a lecture and discussion of the problem of children and moving pictures. A list of good plays was recommended as being free from any objectionable features which would make them undesirable for children to attend.

– 100 years ago, March 7, 1917

Anoka Union

Victory Book campaign

Did you finish reading that interesting book last night? YES! Has your husband or wife read it? YES! Do you think you will want to read it again? NO! Would the boys in the service enjoy it? YES! Will you send it to them, then? YES! Thank you! Just bring it and any other you can spare to the Public Library.

– 75 years ago, March 11, 1942

Anoka Herald

City will ask state for hospital property

A resolution asking the Minnesota State Legislature to sell or lease over 400 acres of Anoka State Hospital property for public purposes was passed by the City Commission Monday. The resolution came on the heels of a recently adopted resolution by the Anoka-Hennepin District 11 School Board that requested about 100 acres of the land for educational purposes.

– 50 years ago, March 10, 1967

Anoka County Union

Filming starts at Cook Arena

The parking lot was jammed with trucks and trailers. The ice was filled with cameras, electrical equipment and people. For several days last week and this week, Coon Rapids’ Cook Ice Arena was taken over by a Hollywood movie production company.

– 25 years ago, March 6, 1992

Coon Rapids Herald

