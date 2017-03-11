Blaine to prohibit feeding of deer

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

There was not enough snow this winter for the city of Blaine to receive a good count on how many deer could be in the community, according to Blaine Police Capt. Dan Szykulski.

Therefore, the city will not be pursuing a deer harvesting permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, but the city could try to do another count in the future, Szykulski said.

But with an increasing number of deer-vs.-vehicle crashes in Blaine over the past three years as well as more complaints about deer in general, the city is taking steps to forbid people from intentionally feeding deer or any other wild or feral animals. Council Member Dick Swanson has seen people feeding feral cats, which would no longer be allowed.

The Blaine City Council on March 16 will be voting on a new ordinance that prohibits the “intentional feeding of wild animals.”

This means that people cannot put out any grain, fruit, vegetables, nuts, salt licks or any other food that could attract wild animals.

Szykulski knows Cabela’s and Fleet Farm sell deer feeders that place food only a couple of feet above the ground so the deer can get to it. These businesses and others in Blaine could still sell these products, but Blaine residents can no longer use these on their properties to attract deer, Szykulski said.

Szykulski said police officers would not go out of their way to ticket residents, but said this ordinance does give them that ability if they see someone continually disobey the rules.

“It’s not that we’re really going to go out and seek the people who are doing it, but we’re going to be able to use (the ordinance) as an educational tool,” he said.

Gardens are fine, and residents can still put out bird feeders.

Bird feeders must “be placed at a sufficient height or designed to prevent access by wild animals.”

“This does not disallow people to have bird feeders. They just have to be to sufficient height,” Council Member Jason King said.

How tall the city considers to be a “sufficient height” is not defined in the ordinance that was reviewed by the council at its March 2 meeting.

“The animals are so smart. My bird feeder is about 8 feet up and the deer will stand on their hind legs and tip it to get at the sunflower seeds,” Mayor Tom Ryan said. “They’re hard to get control of.”

The council during its Dec. 15, 2016, workshop had authorized staff to start working on the new animal feeding ordinance and the wildlife management plan and to work with the Three Rivers Park District for an aerial count of the deer.

While no special deer hunt will be taking place, the council on March 2 approved a new wildlife management plan that sets deer population goals for the next time it attempts to get a deer count.

According to Szykulski, the DNR recommended that the deer population be somewhere between 15 to 20 per square mile of suitable habitat.

This means that heavily developed neighborhoods and commercial acres are not factored in. Blaine is 34 square miles but only 8.7 square miles is considered suitable habitat for deer.

Blaine’s wildlife management plan calls for a deer population goal of 12 per square mile. Szykulski said considering all the development happening in the city, it makes more sense to set the goal at a lower number.

According to the Blaine Police Department, there were 66 deer-vehicle collisions and 26 complaints about deer from in 2013. The numbers increased to 85 collisions and 29 complaints in 2014 and 89 collisions and 61 complaints in 2015. 2016 statistics were not available.

Szykulski said a deer harvesting permit will probably be sought by the city in the future once an aerial count can be completed.

“Based on the statistical information that the U.S. Wildlife and the DNR reviewed for us, it appears that the city is exceeding the carrying capacity of deer currently,” Szykulski said. “At some point in time, we are going to reduce those numbers.”

