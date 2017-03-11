Suspect sent to prison for burglary

A suspect in a November 2013 Coon Rapids burglary has been sent to prison after pleading guilty in Anoka County District Court to a felony charge.

The court Feb. 28 sentenced Wade Lance Fuchs, 46, to prison for 30 months on the second-degree burglary conviction. He was given credit for 90 days served.

The same day, Fuchs was given an 18-month prison term following a guilty plea to a separate fifth-degree controlled substance crime charge.

Fuchs had entered a guilty plea to the burglary charge Sept. 21, 2015, when a second felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools was dismissed. A warrant was issued by the court after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing in October 2016. He was arrested Feb. 7.

Co-defendant William Andrew Homan, 36, Coon Rapids, pleaded guilty Jan. 30, 2014, to the felony possession of burglary or theft tools charge with the burglary count dismissed, and at sentencing March 27, 2014, he was placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform community service work.

But Homan has been back in court on three occasions since then for probation violations, and for the latest, which he admitted Dec. 13, 2016, he was jailed for 365 days with credit for 80 days served.

According to the complaint, the morning of Nov. 21, 2013, a Coon Rapids Police officer driving on Main Street saw two males approaching a house that was a bank-owned foreclosure, had recently had half its copper stolen and yellow caution tape blocked the entrance.

Other officers were called in, approached the house from the rear and spotted two men exit the home from the basement utility door.

One of them, later identified as Fuchs, was carrying a black backpack, while the other, later identified as Homan, had a brown cloth sack, the complaint states.

When officers yelled, “Stop, police,” Homan immediately complied, dropping the cloth sack, in which police found a cutter, pry bar and utility knife.

But, according to the complaint, Fuchs dropped the backpack and took off running to the west across all traffic lanes of Main Street with police in pursuit yelling for him to stop before he tripped in a swampy area and was apprehended.

In the backpack dropped by Fuchs, police found large bolt cutters, large pry bar, sheathed knife and small flashlight, while he also wore a flashlight round his neck.

Officers checked the house and saw that the center pane of glass on the basement door had been broken out, but nothing had been newly disturbed or was missing, the complaint states.

In a post-Miranda statement, Fuchs admitted entering the house without permission in an effort to look “for anything left behind,” which he was going to steal, as well as admitting that the tools in the backpack he dropped were his.

According to court records, Fuchs has a long criminal history dating back to the 1990s, including a prison sentence of 63 months in Anoka County District Court in 2001 on an aiding and abetting first-degree controlled substance crime conviction and a 2002 first-degree controlled substance crime conviction in Scott County District Court for which he was given a prison term of 3,019 days.