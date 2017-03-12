Bids ordered on four street reconstruction projects

Plans, specifications and bids were ordered by the Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 21 for four reconstruction projects that involve numerous city streets following public/assessment hearings that drew few comments or objections.

Three of the projects will reconstruct a myriad of city residential roads and the fourth three state-aid collector streets, which are designed to carry more traffic.

According to Assistant City Engineer Mark Hansen, the projects will cover 10.5 miles of streets at a total estimated cost of $9.5 million, of which some 20 percent will be assessed.

The roads are between 25 and 50 years old and rated in “poor to very poor” condition, Hansen said in his presentation at the public and assessment hearings.

Road conditions were rated based on field studies in the spring of 2016, he said.

Besides reconstructing the streets, the projects will remove and replace damaged curb and gutter, improve sidewalk and pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, replace water main pipe valves and hydrants, and make repairs to or replace existing storm sewer, water main and sanitary sewer as needed, he said.

The full depth reclamation work on the roads will have a life of 30-plus years, Hansen said.

Under the city’s timetable, contracts on the four projects will be awarded by the council at its May 2 meeting with construction to take place from May into September, according to Hansen.

The council will also approve resolutions adopting the assessments for each project May 2.

Assessment rates approved by the council Dec. 20, 2016, are $1,843 for all single-family residential lots, $23.04 per front foot for duplex, townhouse and apartment properties, $46.07 per front foot on commercial properties and $59.89 per front foot for industrial properties.

The balance of the cost will be paid from the city’s street reconstruction fund for residential streets and state aid street dollars for the collector streets plus storm water, water and sewer utility funds for work on those systems that are part of each project.

Project 1 covers an area of 3.1 miles and 13 streets generally east of Dogwood Street and west of University Avenue from 101st Avenue north to Egret Boulevard. It includes Dogwood from 101st to Egret, University Avenue service road from 104th Avenue to 104th Lane, Alder Street from 104th Avenue to 104th Lane, Butternut Street from 102nd Avenue to cul-de-sac, Butternut from 104th Lane to 105th Avenue, Cottonwood Street from 101st to 102nd Lane, 101st Lane from University to Butternut, 102nd Avenue from University to Cottonwood, 102nd Lane from University to Dogwood, 103rd Avenue from University to Dogwood, 104th Avenue from University of Dogwood, 104th Lane from University to Dogwood and 105th Avenue from University to Dogwood.

In addition, water main pipes will be replaced on 104th Avenue and 104th Lane, Hansen said in his presentation.

According to Hansen, the estimated cost of the propject is $3.15 million with $554,809 to be assessed.

One written objection to the assessments was received, giving the property owner the option of going to court to appeal the assessment, Hansen said.

“These roads needs some significant improvement,” said Council Member Brad Johnson.

Project 2 will reconstruct three state aid collector streets totaling 1.5 miles: 121st Avenue from Foley Boulevard to University Avenue, 101st Avenue from Foley to University and Shenandoah Boulevard south of Main Street from 124th Lane to 122nd Avenue.

The watermain on 101st Avenue will be “upsized,” according to Hansen.

Hansen estimates the project cost at $2.11 million with $139,779 to be assessed and $1.61 million to come from state aid street dollars.

Jack Washburn, who owns a flag lot at 101st and Foley, questioned the proposed assessment of $6,954 on his property, since access is primarily from the back of the lot, with only right-in and right-out on 101st. He submitted a written objection.

Project 3 will take place on 24 street segments covering about 3 miles generally in the Burl Oaks neighborhood east of Foley, west of University and north of 121st Avenue.

Reconstruction is proposed on Butternut from 121st Avenue to the cul-de-sac, Cottonwood from 121st to the cul-de-sac, Cottonwood from 121st to 122nd Avenue, Dogwood from 121st to cul-de-sac, Dogwood from 121st to 122nd, 122nd from Cottonwood to Dogwood, Flintwood Circle/Street from 121st to cul-de-sac, Goldenrod Circle from 123rd Avenue to cul-de-sac, Holly Street from Ilex Street to 121st, Holly from 121st to cul-de-sac, Holly from 123rd to cul-de-sac, Ilex Street from Foley to 120th Lane, Ilex from Holly to 121st, Ilex from 121st to 123rd, Juniper Street from 120th Lane to cul-de-sac, Juniper from 121st to 123rd, Kumquat Street from 121st to cul-de-sac, Larch Street from 121st to cul-de-sac, Larch Circle from 123rd to cul-de-sac, 120th Lane from Foley to Goldenrod Street, 123rd from west of Olive Street to Flintwood; Magnolia Street from Norway Street to 121st Avenue, Norway from Magnolia to 121st and Norway from 121st to cul-de-sac.

According to Hansen, 75 percent of the curb and gutters in this area will have to be replaced because they are in poor shape, but only a few hydrants will need to be replaced.

The estimated cost of this work is $2.1 million, of which $582,446 will be assessed.

A resident on Flintwood Circle said the project was not needed on the cul-de-sac because there were no potholes and other neighbors felt the same way.

But Hansen said while there may not be pot holes in the immediate area of the resident’s lot, there were likely some elsewhere as well as cracking on the street.

“We try and stay on top of our infrastructure needs in an orderly way,” he said.

Another resident asked about the city’s assessment policy for these projects.

According to Hansen, the policy dates back to 1994 when the city began its annual street reconstruction program with the assessments pegged at or below the amount of benefit, while increasing each year based on the construction cost index.

“The assessments give property owners a skin in the game and are pretty easy to pay back in 10 years,” Mayor Jerry Koch said. “We don’t assess as much for these projects as other communities.”

Project 4 covers 2.9 miles of 21 small street segments in eight areas of Coon Rapids, both north and south of Main Street, including Riverdale Drive from Northdale to Round Lake boulevards, 133rd Avenue from Crooked Lake Boulevard to Gladiola Street, Eidelweiss Street from 132nd to 133rd avenues, Flora Street from 132nd to 133rd avenues, Gladiola Street from 132 to 133rd avenues, 132nd from Eidelweiss to Gladiola, 121st Lane from Crooked Lake Boulevard to east of Ivywood Street, 121st Lane from Shenandoah Boulevard to Partridge Street, Osage Street from 121st to cul-de-sac, Killdeer Street from 128th Avenue to cul-de-sac, Ibis Street from 129th Lane to 131st Avenue, 129th Circle from Ibis to cul-de-sac, Grouse Street from 129th Lane to cul-de-sac, Linnet Circle from Coon Rapids Boulevard service road to cul-de-sac, 93rd Avenue from west of East River Road to cul-de-sac, 93rd Lane from East River Road to cul-de-sac, 127th Lane from 127th Avenue to cul-de-sac, Juniper Street from 127th Avenue to 127th Lane, 127th Avenue from Larch to Holly streets, Holly from 126th to 127th avenues and 126th Avenue from Larch to Holly streets.

“We are bouncing around the city trying to hit areas that need work now,” Hansen said.

The Highland Manor neighborhood near the Bunker Hills Golf Course is one of the last areas of the city without curb and gutter, and surmountable curbs will be constructed as part of the project, he said.

In addition, the city is working with the city of Andover for a 50-50 cost split on the segment on 133rd Avenue, the border between the two cities, from Crooked Lake Boulevard to Gladiola Street, Hansen said.

According to Hansen, the estimated project cost is $2.11 million with $468,833 to be assessed.