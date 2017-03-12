Local charges dismissed after man sent to federal prison on fraud charges

Felony and misdemeanor charges filed against a man following a traffic stop in Coon Rapids June 26, 2013 have been dismissed by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.

That’s because the defendant, Karzil Renaldo Cannedy, 25, St. Paul, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Nov. 17, 2016 to 65 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

According to a document filed in Anoka County District Court Feb. 3 by Treye Kettwick, assistant Anoka County attorney, Cannedy had been charged in federal court on numerous counts based on fraudulent checks, identifications and transactions over a time period that included the Anoka County 2003 offense date

The court dismissed the charges Feb. 7.

Cannedy was arraigned in Anoka County District Court June 28, 2013 on a felony possession of counterfeit checks count and a misdemeanor drug possessions charge in the wake of the traffic stop on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids, which was executed because Cannedy had a felony warrant out of Hennepin County.

According to the complaint, a search of Cannedy after his arrest on the warrant found a leafy green substance that tested positive for marijuana and an inventory search of the vehicle, which was towed because the registered owner, who was a passenger, did not have insurance, allegedly turned up 10 payrolls checks totaling $10,321.60, on the account of a company in Pensacola, Fla., plus a box of blank checks.

Police contacted the Florida company and were told they were counterfeit checks written on an account that had been closed a week earlier because of fraudulent activity.

In a post-Miranda statement, Cannedy allegedly admitted picking up the checks to deliver them and to being told they were counterfeit.

A warrant was originally issued for Cannedy’s arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing in August 2013. That was quashed when he was arrested Jan. 31, 2014, but a new warrant was issued Oct. 31, 2014 after another non-appearance in court and remained in effect until the charges were dropped.