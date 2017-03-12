Ron Schara encourages mentors to get kids outdoors

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Since starting the “Minnesota Bound” television program in 1995, Ron Schara has ended with show with the tagline, “Remember, introduce a kid to the great outdoors.” Ron Schara, the star of numerous outdoor television shows, including “Minnesota Bound,” asked people at the March 3 Youth First Community of Promise Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast to “introduce a kid to the great outdoors.” Photos by Eric Hagen

Growing up in the small Iowa town of Postville, Schara said he was “quite a high school athlete and a hell of a singer.” His parents introduced him to the outdoors. He hunted squirrels with his father and fished with both parents. Other favorite pastimes were picking walnuts and morel mushrooms.

Not every child has parents or mentors who will take them for a walk in the woods, hunting, fishing or canoing.

While today’s teenagers may have a reputation for being too dependent on electronics, Schara knows from personal experiences that youth still love to get outdoors if they have someone to lead them.

As the featured speaker at the 23rd annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast for Youth First Community of Promise, Schara encouraged adults to get kids outdoors.

Youth First, a nonprofit that provides tutoring, educational programming, meals, field trips and a place to hang out, raised approximately $20,000 at the March 3 breakfast held at Constance Free Church in Andover.

During the school year, volunteer tutors visit Youth First’s neighborhood center in Ramsey along with Andover High School, Anoka High School and Oak View Middle School in Andover.

A student may need a backpack and school supplies. Youth First can help, said Anoka Council Member Brian Wesp as he held up a backpack stuffed with a notebook, glue, pencils and markers.

“At Youth First it’s not just about sitting around and helping kids do homework,” Wesp said. “It’s about helping them understand that life is more than just sitting at home being bored. It’s more than just being in maybe a family situation that is less than pleasant.”

The connections are not lost when the school bell rings at the end of the school year. During the summer, middle school and high school students are invited to come to the Ramsey neighborhood center. Last year, Youth First was able to get a kitchen and garden at its Ramsey neighborhood center off Highway 10 thanks to a $100,000 donation from TPC Rose.

They have also taken field trips. Students interviewed for a video shown at the Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast said some of their favorite memories from this past year included a trip to Valleyfair or just hanging out with friends.

During his invocation, the Rev. Randy Discher, pastor of Constance Free Church, asked the Lord to give everyone strength to seek out and help those who could use help.

“So Lord, we pray for a renewed energy, a renewed desire, to love and serve, to encourage and strengthen one another, and forgive us when we have blind eyes and ears that do not hear,” Discher said.

Schara has helped organize fishing clinics for kids for nearly 40 years.

“After all those years, I can only think of maybe one or two children who were not amused and intrigued about the idea of fishing, about what’s under the water and watching the bobber go down,” he said.

Schara questioned why fishing is not included in a school’s physical education curriculum, considering all the other sports that are taught. This could give kids another sport to excel at and feel good about themselves in case they can’t run fast, are not as strong and cannot shoot a basket or make a goal.

There are dozens of bass fishing teams at junior high schools and high schools across Minnesota, including in Twin Cities schools such as Bloomington, Edina, Maple Grove and Roseville.

Trapshooting is a fast-growing high school sport in Minnesota. More than 7,000 students competed in a state trapshooting competition in Alexandria last year, Schara said.

These stories, along with Minnesotans in 2008 approving a tax increase for the Legacy Amendment to protect natural resources and support arts and cultural heritage programming, gives Schara hope.

“That gives me hope, and I hope it gives you hope that if we provide the kind of outdoors that kids will want to go out in, they will,” Schara said. “And that we have mentors like you folks out there who will help do that because we know if the parents aren’t doing it, they’re going to need some other help.”

[email protected]