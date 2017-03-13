Blaine UFC offers alternative to the standard gym

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Gwen LeTourneau was intrigued when she was going to Wal-Mart off Ball Road and drove by a property marked with a sign advertising that a new UFC studio would be opening soon. Blaine UFC Gym trainer Robert Dawson gives instructions to Adam Choe, of Coon Rapids. Photo by Eric Hagen

The Forest Lake resident signed up soon after the Blaine UFC Gym opened Dec. 17, 2016, “because it was something different and not your typical gym.”

LeTourneau said it has exceeded her expectations.

“Everyone is great. The classes are awesome,” she said, adding that she loves that the classes are included in the membership rates and not as an additional fee.

Blaine UFC Gym is located at 10301 Lexington Ave., which is on the northeast corner of Ball Road and Lexington Avenue. The building that used to be a gas station and liquor store is now used by people looking for a tough workout.

There is one clarification that Blaine UFC’s business owner Brent Voeller wants to get across. Rows of boxing bags give Blaine UFC a different type of classroom environment.

“It’s not a fight club. There’s no sparring. It’s for the everyday person,” he said.

There is an octagon, which is what professional UFC fighters use. But this is for one-on-one training only between a member and a trainer. There will be no member-to-member sparring, he said.

The club has cardiovascular and weight equipment like any other gym, but it also has rows of boxing bags and other gear that are tools in teaching techniques that can be used in UFC fighting. There’s kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, mixed martial arts, ultimate training, boxing and much more.

Adam Choe, of Coon Rapids, said he likes the diversity of classes.

Circle Pines resident Bob Jetland said he has lost more than 10 pounds since he became a member and he has gained new friends.

“I’ve worked out in 10 different gyms, and there’s nothing like this,” he said.

