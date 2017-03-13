City of Coon Rapids provides funding to Alexandra House

The city of Coon Rapids is providing funding to Alexandra House, a nonprofit corporation that is Anoka County’s only women’s shelter.

The Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 21 approved a service agreement with Alexandra House in the amount of $12,500, money that was included in the 2017 city budget, to support women and their children in Coon Rapids.

According to Melissa Westervelt, assistant city attorney, Alexandra House offers 24-hour shelter, support services, advocacy and educational opportunities to women and their children in Coon Rapids and Anoka County.

The agency also works with the Coon Rapids Police Department and the Coon Rapids City Attorney’s Office on domestic violence cases, Westervelt told the council.

The council earmarked $12,500 in the 2017 budget following a request from Alexandra House for financial assistance. The agreement is for one year.

“This is not just a grant, but a reflection of real services that Alexandra House provides to the city and its residents,” said Council Member Brad Johnson.

There are a lot of opportunities for the city to interact with Alexandra House, City Attorney David Brodie said.

According to its website, Alexandra House was established in 1977 in Fridley before moving to Blaine, where its facility can house up to 35 women and their children, including males up to the age of 18, at a time.

In addition to the $12,500 expenditure, at the request of Alexandra House, Mayor Jerry Koch proclaimed March 7 as a day of action to end domestic violence in Coon Rapids.

Alexandra House, along with six statewide coalitions encompassing more than 80 domestic violence organizations statewide, have organized the day of action to end domestic violence, according to City Clerk Joan Lenzmeier.

By making this proclamation, the city shows its recognition of both the gravity of the problem and the importance of the ongoing work to create a violence-free community.

“The solutions to domestic violence happen here, with the commitment of our entire community,” the proclamation states.