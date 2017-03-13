Crime Briefs for the UnionHerald

Business hit by burglary

The Ameriprise Financial office at 3200 Main Street NW, Coon Rapids, was struck by burglars the weekend of Feb. 25-27.

The burglary was discovered at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27 with entry made through an unlocked door to the business, according to the Coon Rapids Police report.

Tools were used to gain access to a back office and locked case in the office, from which several items, including $5,000 in cash, were taken, the police report states.

~ Peter Bodley

Coon Rapids facing charges

An 18-year-old man is accused of threatening someone with multiple weapons in a Feb. 27 incident in Coon Rapids.

Hugh Augustine Gaughan of Coon Rapids, was arraigned March 1 in Anoka County District Court on two felony charges of second-degree assault and threats of violence and a misdemeanor of cruelty to animals.

According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police officers at 10:11 p.m. Feb. 27 responded to a home in the 200 block of 94th Avenue.

Gaughan’s 20-year-old brother told police that Hugh Gaughan had been living with him for the past week and brought a cat.

The brother said that he had confronted Gaughan when he learned the cat had defected on his bed for the third time that week. Hugh Gaughan allegedly choked the cat and threw it down the stairs. The brothers got into a physical struggle, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the 20-year-old man told police that as he was closing his bedroom door, Gaughan show an arrow that got through the partial opening. He fired more arrows and one penetrated the door.

After it was quiet for some time, he opened the door and allegedly saw Gaughan pointing a long barrel shotgun at him. He closed the door and a large sword went through it. The brother called 911 and Gaughan left before they arrived, according to the complaint.

Authorities found a large sword buried two feet into the bedroom door and several holes and arrow fragments on the floor nearby. A 12-gauge shotgun, two bows and numerous arrows were found under Hugh Gaughan’s bed, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Man with gun and drugs charged

Anoka police were able to get a loaded firearm from an intoxicated man without incident the evening of Feb. 18 and recover cocaine he had on him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Anoka County District Court.

Anoka resident Robert Louis Winston, Jr., 30, was arraigned Feb. 22 on two felony drug charges of possession in the first and second degree. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, Anoka police officer Chad Hagen at 9:58 p.m. Feb. 18 responded to a fight call in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue.

The woman who Winston was fighting with told Hagen that Winston “has a permit to carry and has a gun.” She lifted Winston’s shirt to expose a firearm tucked in his waistband. Officer Hagen retrieved the 9 mm gun and found it was loaded, according to the complaint.

Winston was found to have 29.3 grams of cocaine on him. He allegedly admitted to the police officer that he had consumed a half pint of Hennessy and some beers and he had used cocaine, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Treatment center patient charged for damage

A person at the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center is being accused of using a chair to break the front desk’s security window.

Ryan Keith Brossard, 32, was arraigned March 2 in Anoka County District Court on a felony charge of damage to property in the first degree.

According to the criminal complaint, Anoka police officers were called to the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center at 6:44 p.m. Feb. 28.

Brossard was secured in a restraint chair by the time officers arrived. Treatment center employees said he got upset when he did immediately receive his Klonipin. He picked up a wooden chair and started smashing the security glass at the front desk, according to the complaint.

The Anoka officers observed two large security glass panels lying on the ground with shards of glass across the area. The approximate cost to replace the damaged security glass is $2,000, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Alleged motorcycle thief charged

A 27-year-old man accused of stealing a motorcycle and fleeing police was arraigned Feb. 22 in Anoka County District Court.

Patrick Thomas Schulz, of Rogers, was charged with two felonies of motor vehicle theft and fleeing police and a misdemeanor of fleeing police on foot.

According to the criminal complaint, Schulz on Feb. 20 fled from an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy at speeds in excess of 100 mph as he drove from Ham Lake into Blaine. The deputy lost sight of the motorcycle, but a Blaine police officer was able to find Schulz and continued the chase for about one more mile before Schulz stopped and tried to run away. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot.

There was no key in the ignition of the motorcycle and it appeared someone had tampered with the wiring. The owner of the motorcycle – a Ham Lake man – confirmed with authorities that it was his motorcycle that was stolen from his garage.

~ Eric Hagen

Man convicted of first-degree drug possession

A man picked up with 129 grams of methamphetamine in St. Francis was convicted of felony first-degree drug possession in Anoka County District Court on his 26th birthday March 6.

Kyle Anthony Rauch, of New Brighton, was stopped by a Sheriff’s Office deputy after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign at the Bridge Street-Ambassador Boulevard intersection in St. Francis around 12:30 a.m. June 15, 2016, according to the criminal complaint.

The deputy had heard reports that Rauch was trafficking drugs and allegedly saw Rauch leave a known “drug house” minutes earlier, the complaint states.

A canine gave the signal that drugs were present in the vehicle, and an assisting deputy found 129 grams of meth in the glove compartment, according to the complaint.

Rauch was sentenced to six years and one month in prison with credit for 265 days served.

~ Olivia Alveshere