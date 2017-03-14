Blaine Parks and Rec changing up Easter celebration this year

The Easter egg hunt at Airport Park that has been an annual tradition for 15 years will not be happening this year, but the Easter Bunny will still be a visible presence in Blaine leading up to Easter on April 16. The Blaine Parks and Recreation Department will not have an Easter egg hunt at Airport Park this year, but instead will have a Breakfast with the Bunny at Blaine City Hall on April 1. File photo

The Blaine Parks and Recreation Department organized a new event called Breakfast with the Bunny to take place at Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive, on a Saturday morning on April 1.

It’s the same format as the Morning at the North Pole, only this time the Easter Bunny is the guest of honor instead of Santa Claus, according to Nate Monahan, a recreation manager for the city of Blaine.

Parents must register their children for one of four one-hour time slots that start at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon on April 1. Each session is limited to 25 children. The cost is $10 for a Blaine resident and $11 for a nonresident. There will be a continental breakfast, craft time and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Visit www.blaineparks.com/register to sign up for Breakfast with the Bunny.

Monahan feels this will be a more positive experience for everyone than the Airport Park egg hunt was for some children and parents. Monahan said he and other volunteers had been approached by many parents upset that their children did not get any eggs or candy. Monahan said they tried to make parents aware of a 10-egg limit through event fliers and signs posted at Airport Park on the day of the event.

“We had parents and kids not following directions and just grabbing as many eggs as they could,” Monahan said. “It wasn’t a pleasant experience for some of the participants because people were not following the rules.”

With a limited number of volunteers, Monahan said it was difficult to enforce any egg limit.

Also, Monahan is aware that there are other churches and groups planning their own Easter egg hunts.

Blaine Jaycees first started the annual tradition of an egg hunt at Airport Park in 2002 and received assistance from the Blaine Parks and Recreation Department along with Blaine’s Blazin’ 4th committee. Over time, the Blaine parks department became in charge of organizing this event.

As of March 1, Monahan said about half of the available slots for the April 1 Breakfast with the Bunny event were filled. Morning at the North Pole became so popular that it happens over two Saturdays, but Monahan said they are sticking with one Saturday for Breakfast with the Bunny until they see a higher demand.

