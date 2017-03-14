Life Looking Back for March 10

And the band played on, and on, and on

Westwood Junior High School Concert Band collected over $1600 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association by playing a 16 hour band concert Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Spring Lake Park High School auditorium.

– 40 years ago, March 11, 1977

Mercy Hospital to be smoke-free

A smoke-free environment is the goal at the Mercy Medical Center, Coon Rapids, effective Jan. 1, 1988. Last week, 31 metropolitan hospitals through the Council of Hospital Corporations, announced a joint five-point plan to ban most smoking in their institutions and discourage tobacco use in other ways.

– 30 years ago, March 13, 1987

Former SLP city accountant gets probation

Kevin Lee Jensen, a former Spring Lake Park city accountant, was sentenced in Anoka County District Court last week for swindling the city out of $35,000 over a 35-month period. Judge Ellen Maas placed Jensen on probation for 20 years. Conditions include 135 hours of home electronic monitoring; paying a $5,000 fine; performing 240 hours of community service in three years. Jensen has repaid the money, according to sheriff’s deputies.

– 20 years ago, March 7, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.