Marjorie “Marge” A. Holmin

Marjorie A. Holmin (Drury), age 66, of Nevis, MN, formerly of Anoka, MN, passed away peacefully at her home after a 4-1/2 year courageous battle with cancer on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Born June 23, 1950 in Oakland, CA.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Frances Drury, and siblings Frank and Patsy.

Survived by loving husband, Russ; children, Joseph (Becca) Holmin, Jennifer (Paul) Johnson; grandchildren, Brandon Holmin, Erin Johnson; step grandchildren, Peter and Erik Johnson; sisters, Rita, Mary and Kathy; brother, David; many nieces and nephews.

Her wishes are to have a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life. Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 10th at Cease Funeral Home in Nevis, MN. Celebration of Life immediately following at the Johnson Cabin in Nevis, MN.

