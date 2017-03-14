No. 1 Anoka-Ramsey playing for national championship in home state

Harley Shear and the Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s basketball team are the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Division III national tournament this weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Herder)

A golden opportunity awaits the Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s basketball team. The Golden Rams have enjoyed one of their best seasons in program history and have chance to bring home the ultimate prize in their own state: a national championship.

Anoka-Ramsey, with a 27-3 record, was awarded the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament. The eight-team field will play in Rochester, Minnesota, this weekend at the UCR Regional Sports Center.

The quarterfinals begin March 16 with the semifinals Friday and the championship game Saturday.

The men’s team isn’t the only ARCC program chasing a national title. The women’s program is playing in the national tournament in Utica, New York, this weekend. Anoka-Ramsey was given the No. 7 seed.