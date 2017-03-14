Photos: LCA boys basketball loses in Section 4A quarterfinals

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Cole Bertsch led Legacy Christian Academy with 22 points in the Section 4A quarterfinal game on March 11, but the Lions fell 84-64 to Prairie Seeds Academy. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Legacy Christian Academy boys basketball team had its season come to an end in the Section 4A quarterfinals March 11, losing 84-64 to third-seeded Prairie Seeds Academy.

The Lions were seeded No. 6 in the tournament and defeated No. 11 seed Nova Classical Academy 72-54 in the first round March 9.

Cole Bertsch led LCA with 22 points in the quarterfinal loss. Lucas Nelson scored 16 points, and Nils Anderson and Josh Niessen both added 12.

The Lions finish their season 15-13.