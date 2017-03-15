Andover drops first round game at state tournament

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Amanda Dagostino scored six points for Andover in the first round of the Class 4A girls basketball state tournament, but the Huskies fell 49-32 to No. 3 Lakeville North. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Unseeded Andover couldn’t get much going offensively March 14 in the first round of the Class 4A girls basketball state tournament. No. 3 Lakeville North held the Huskies to just 28.2 percent shooting at the Target Center and used an early lead to win 49-32.

“It takes so much energy trying to climb your way back in,” Andover head coach Robb Belschner said. “They’ve got a lot of players that are great on defense. When you dig yourself a hole, it makes it tough.”

Andover found itself down early with its offense out of sync. The Panthers didn’t allow any easy lanes to the basket and contested shots.

“They have very, very good on-the-ball defense,” Belschner said. “They aren’t going to let you penetrate. That took a few of our kids out of their rhythm a little bit. But the main thing is attacking the hoop, they made it very difficult. And they help well and keep you in front of them.”

The Huskies trailed 30-15 at the half, but began hitting open shots to open the second. A 10-2 run highlighted by a Jolene Daninger 3-pointer and two free throws brought them within 32-25 with 14 minutes remaining.

“I feel like our defense picked up a little bit,” Belschner said. “We got stops. It starts when you get some stops. And we hit a few shots.” Destiny Cummings drives to the hoop in the second half at the Target Center. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Lakeville North’s defense stiffened again, though, and held the Huskies to seven points the rest of the game as it extended its lead.

Andover moves to the consolation bracket at St. Paul-Concordia. The Huskies play unseeded White Bear Lake on March 16 in a loser-out game. The winner advances to the fifth place game at 6 p.m. March 17.

Box score

ANDOVER vs LAKEVILN

3/14/17 4:00pm at Target Center

At Target Center

LAKEVILN 49, ANDOVER 32

ANDOVER (20-10)

Daninger, Jolene 3-21 4-5 12; Dagostino, Amanda 3-8 0-1 6; Schildhauer, Emily 2-3 0-0 6; Karp, Lizzy 2-3 0-0 4; Diemer, Emily 0-0 2-2 2; Cummings, Destiny 1-2 0-0 2; Richardson, Hailie 0-0 0-0 0; Ruprecht, Tachney 0-1 0-0 0; Diemer, Hailey 0-1 0-0 0; Coyle, Alyson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-39 6-8 32.

LAKEVILN (28-2)

Carda, Temi 8-11 0-0 19; Peterson, Caitlyn 3-8 2-2 9; Jensen, Lauren 3-6 0-0 7; James, Ke 3-12 0-0 6; Brown, Taylor 2-6 0-0 4; Bruce, Olivia 1-6 1-4 4; Tschida, Analiese 0-0 0-0 0; Camilli, Sophie 0-1 0-0 0; Able, Amanda 0-0 0-0 0; Kuma, Sarah 0-0 0-0 0; Hendrickson, Brooke 0-0 0-0 0; Macura, Kari 0-10-0 0. Totals 20-51 3-6 49.

ANDOVER………………….. 15 17 – 32

LAKEVILN…………………. 30 19 – 49

