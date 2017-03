A tradition of the Ham Lake Snowbowl is to guess when this large sculpture will fall through the ice of Ham Lake. Chris Mickman said 800 people submitted guesses. The steel sculpture broke through the ice at 3:45 p.m. March 5. The Ham Lake Snowbowl Committee knows Lily Becker guessed March 5 at 4 p.m., but her phone number is illegible. Mickman is trying to find Lily Becker to give her the $500 check for winning this contest. She should contact Chris Mickman at 763-434-4678. Submitted photo