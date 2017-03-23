Letters to the Editor for March 24

Bill dangerous for neighbors, environment

To the Editor:

In rural Minnesota, we know farmers are facing record low prices and our communities are suffering because of that. Legislators should be working to figure out how to help family farmers get through these tough times. Instead, I see bills designed to help the biggest corporate-backed operations get bigger and take away the rights of neighbors.

In Minnesota, factory farms over 1,000 animal units have to do environmental review before they are built. Senate File 1016 by Sen. Weber and House File 1456 by Rep. Swedzinski proposes to double this to 2,000 animal units! One thousand animal units is the very largest sized feedlots in Minnesota and is equal to 3,333 hogs, 714 dairy cows, 1,000 steer or 200,000 chickens. One thousand units is so large that last year only nine proposed factory farms had to do environmental review before being built.

Environmental review is extremely important because it evaluates the potential harm, before a project is built to see if it can be minimized. It also means neighbors get to know what is being proposed and get a chance to comment on it before permits are issued and construction begins. If you are going to store millions of gallons of raw liquid manure in one place you should be required to do it right. That means doing an environmental review. If this bills passes, the factory farms that are 900 animal units now can double in size without doing environmental review.

Senate File 1016 by Sen. Weber and House File 1456 by Rep. Swedzinski are about helping the very largest factory farms, at the expense of rural communities. That’s wrong! Let your legislators know today that they should oppose this bill to keep family farms and rural Minnesota strong.

Brad Trom

Blooming Prairie

Marching bands deserve more attention

To the Editor:

I believe that the marching bands in the Anoka Hennepin district don’t get enough attention. The marching bands have many hours of practice, sometimes twelve hours a day. Also the practice from July until October.

Also people don’t think that it requires much physical strength. Although they should ask any tuba player, because tuba players have to march around with a 40 pound hunk of metal on their shoulder. Also this last marching season Anoka won first place in their division, and the other four did well as well. All of the schools in the Anoka Hennepin district offer marching band, but it doesn’t get enough attention.

Matthew Stanley

Troop 606 Boy Scout

Not much grace and goodness

To the Editor:

This is in response to Mr. Bofenkamp’s letter to the editor in the Friday, Jan. Anoka Union Herald. It sounded like someone went into “shock.” When he refers to grace and goodness leaving the White House, did that include supporting murdering of the conceived children and wrecking the value of marriage between a man and women? How about running down our military strength and not caring who comes into the country illegally. Not much “grace and goodness” that I can see.

I was one of those “deplorables” who voted for President Trump. My hope is he will sign into law those policies and corrects the course of our country which was going off the rails during several of the last administrations.

Whether or not President Trump is a true Christian, only God and he knows, but President Trump certainly supported a lot of the values that are expressed in the Bible. Such as the value of life and protecting our sovereignty as a Nation. President Trump is making the strongest effort by any federal administration in a long time to create new jobs and have fair trade.

I know Franklin Graham supported President Trump over Clinton, so Mr. Bofenkamp may want to debate the “unadulterated evil” with Mr. Graham. I know that President Trump has not always used the best language or mannerisms, but I would rather see the right actions and laws passed, based on someone who is not politically correct, than to endure someone like Clinton and former President Obama who smooth talk with general statements that are twisted and full of lies and mostly promote evil.

As far as a Christian is concerned, I am a Biblically based Christian and would suggest to all “token” Christians read the whole Bible Old and New Testament, not just pick and chose what their itching ears what to hear.

The far left uses words like hateful, racist, homophobic, etc, so I thought I would give it a try. It appears the Mr. Bofenkamp has enough “hate” to last him for several elections.

Gene Hodel

Oak Grove