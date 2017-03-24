Anoka-Ramsey, area high school softball preview capsules

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Alyssa Wicks is one of many returning players for the Anoka softball team. (File Photo)

Team: Anoka-Ramsey CC

Coach, year: Dave Alto (8th year)

2016 record: 22-21

2016 postseason finish: 4th at the Region XIIIA Tournament. Finished ranked No. 9 in the country

Key departures: Jen Zidar, Kaylee Lofboom, Cassie Kunkel and Ana Doran

Key returners: Steph Keeler, Alexus Martin-Warren, Rebecca Liebelt and Bailey Cole.

Key additions: Shannon Olson, Quincy Gross, Ashton Prachar and Lindsey Swanson

Coach’s outlook: If we can stay healthy and continue to get better every day, I expect us to be very good. We have very strong pitching to go along with a strong defensive team that can also hit the ball well. We should contend for the MCAC Southern Division title and also the Region XIIIA title as well. I am very excited to see just how far this team will progress this season.

Team: Anoka

Coach: Toni Jesinoski (7th year)

2016 record: 22-4

2016 postseason finish: Section runner-up

Key departures: Makayla Zimmer and Morgan Paaverud, both have been all conference and all section picks three out of the four years they have played for Anoka

Key returners: Anoka has many returning starters and also key bench players. Returning pitchers will play a key role in our success of the team’s pursuit to return to the state tournament: Sr. Amber Elliott P/SS, Sr. Molly Swenson P/C, Sr. Alyssa Wicks OF/1B, Sr. Laura King 3B, Jr. Kaity Backman C/OF, So. Jenna King SS

Coach’s outlook: With the depth of our returning starters and bench players, we also have key younger players who were very successful at the lower levels ready to step up and help out the upperclassman. The Tornadoes, after falling short of the state tournament bid by one run in 2016, are eager to get back to the state tournament.

Team: Blaine

Coach: Don Bross (fifth year)

2016 record: 12-7 regular season, 3-2 sections, 15-9 overall

2016 postseason finish: third in sections

Key departures: Annamarie Cassidy, Amelia Luckow, Cassidy Eppenberger

Key returners: Taylor Bross, Kasidy Chileen, Kylee Cassidy, Mary Pardo, Ramsey Parent, Madison Pederson, Lauren Nelson, Hailey Scheff

Coach’s outlook: 2017 looks to be another step forward for the Blaine softball program. The potential is there to be one of the top offensive teams in the state. Taylor Bross is a returning first team ALL-Metro player. Madison Pederson, Kasidy Chileen and Ramsey Parent flirted with hitting better than .400. Kylee Cassidy produced a number of runs with her big play potential including four home runs. Centerfielder Mary Pardo led the team in home runs and doubles while only playing in 13 games due to a injury that has now healed. Pitching this year will be led by ninth grader Syd Matuska and senior Malorie Stone.

Team: Coon Rapids

Coach, year: Zach Nienaber (4th year)

2016 record: 9-13

2016 postseason finish (section/state): 4th in section

Key departures: Alyssa Hansen 2nd base (4-year starter)

Key returners: McKenzie Wilkins CF, Kennedy Kehr SS, Julia Byrne 3B, Abby Graham C/2B

Coach’s outlook: We should be much improved. Our team took off at the end of last year when we were able to bring up two eighth graders, Meg Scheck-C and Sam Lom- P/LF. Our lineup has depth 1-9 now and we have a second pitcher to go with Kayla Thoen. It has taken four years, but our program is at a great point now. We have very competitive practices and depth that we have not had before. I expect to be above .500.

Team: Spring Lake Park

Coach: Lori Lightbody (15th year)

2016 record: 16-11

2016 postseason finish: Won Section 5AAA for first trip to the state tournament in school history. Went 0-2 at the state tournament

Key departures: Maddy Iskierka- catcher, Sierra Reiland- 1B

Key returners: Halley Jones- pitcher, Jasz Rickenbach- 2B, Sarah Fruzyna- CF

Coach’s outlook: We have a good group of returning players, including a strong pitcher in Halley Jones. We also have some great young talent that will be fighting for some varsity positions as well. We hope to be in the top 1/3 of the conference and make a good run during section time again.

Team: St. Francis

Coach: Jen Close (HC for five years, JV coach for nine before head)

2016 record: 6-16

2016 postseason finish: Lost in the section quarterfinals to Cambridge

Key departures: We lost one of our main pitchers from last season, Amanda Kishish, but that was our only senior lost to graduation.

Key returners: We return our whole varsity team from a season ago, as well as several new faces. Key returners are the following seniors: catcher all-conference player Emma Lero, pitcher Alex Marron, right fielder Sydney Boelter, and center fielder Ally Mathwig. As well as junior shortstop Kiley Murschel, third baseman Hailey Heckenlaible and second baseman and pitcher Ella Roberts.

Coach’s outlook: We have great team chemistry and learned a lot last year as a young team. This year the girls know what to expect from varsity softball, our conference and our section, and are ready to compete at a very high level as a team together. I am excited to see what we can do as a group and where it will take us in our conference and section play since all of these girls have had these growing experiences together. We are quick, strong and work well together as a team! I think our outlook for the 2017 season is BRIGHT!