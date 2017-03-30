Letters to the Editor for March 31

Totalitarianism in Oak Grove?

To the Editor:

The Minnesota Legislature has bankrolled a $1.65 billion dollar surplus, a fraction of the almost $45 billion dollar two-year state budget. In Oak Grove, the City Council has bankrolled a $9.1 million dollar surplus, almost 400 percent more than the city’s 2017 budget of $2.3 million. The mayor of Oak Grove says the “discretionary” reserve may be spent in part on “policy decisions that may take us into court or into litigation”(City Council meeting Jan. 9, 2017) over ”Met Council … totalitarianism”. (City newsletter Winter 2017) The issue revolves around long term development planning including a proposed sewage system through a corner of the city.

In short, taxes levied by my local politicians are earmarked to hire lawyers which will be used to fight the lawyers hired with taxes levied by my state politicians. A government that governs by reaching into my wallet with both hands and gives it to lawyers from opposite sides to fight each other, that’s government inefficiency at it’s worst.

Local government has a basic mandate to secure and protect health, safety and core services for a community. Hey politicians: Stop using my tax dollars to fight your ideological wars!

I’m no expert at whether peeing and pooping in a pipe vs. a trench is the slippery slope toward totalitarianism. However, any way you look at it, once again the government is certain they know how to spend my money better than I do. That’s the real load.

Mike Reps

Oak Grove

Affirmation enforces gender confusion

To the Editor:

Melissa Thompson in “No harm when a child is affirmed,” asked me to offer evidence of damage as a result of adults affirming a child. The excellent testimony at the March 20 A-H School Board meeting provided that evidence. I would encourage everyone to listen to those testimonies online by going to the district website.

One speaker talked about Walt Heyer, a man who was damaged as a young child by his grandmother who often dressed him up in a dress and affirmed him as a beautiful little girl. This was a secret the grandmother kept from Walt’s parents. His grandmother never affirmed him as a boy, only as a girl. This led to Walt’s gender confusion down the road.

In his book, Walt relates that he could never get that ‘girl’ out of his head. He ended up having gender re-assignment surgery and lived as a female for many years. He discovered that the surgery never solved the underlying psychological problems that led to his gender confusion in the first place.

Walt Heyer has written several books and now has a ministry helping others who are being misled by the delusion that one can change their sex. His website is www.sexchangeregret.com. I encourage everyone to read Walt’s book “Paper Genders.”

Walt is concerned that too many people are being deceived by the transgender movement — just as he was. That deception cost him his reproductive organs along with wasted years of depression, emotional anguish and suicide ideation. Walt has returned to his biological sex and is now happily married to a woman who shares his concern for helping others who are being damaged by the lies of this aggressive movement that is making inroads into our schools.

No, Ms. Thompson, a child is not damaged by affirming a biological male as a boy or a biological female as a girl. Great harm is done, however, when they are affirmed as the opposite sex. This reinforces any gender confusion that a child might have and will most likely lead to unnecessary toxic hormones and surgeries down the road.

Carol Manske

Ramsey

Long-term transportation funding critical

To the Editor:

Minnesota’s roads, highways, interstates, and transit are vital to ensuring that we can get to work, school, community events, and social outings. Our transportation infrastructure ensures businesses are able to get goods and services to us. But, Minnesota’s roads are in rough shape. Every morning, I drive a gauntlet of potholes on the road in front of my home in Spring Lake Park.

According to MnDOT, over the next 20 years our state will fall $18 billion short of funding needed to keep up on our current highways. Half of our state highways are over 50 years old, and 40 percent of bridges on state highways are over 40 years old. These conditions don’t even account for growing congestion like we see every day on Highway 65. We also know what just maintaining looks like – it means we patch potholes instead of fixing the deeper problem of crumbling roads.

We have a budget surplus of $1.65 billion but even if we put every cent of that into transportation, we still wouldn’t have enough to just maintain our roads. If we don’t find a solution now, it will only cost us more down the road (pun intended).

Construction costs are already on the rise which means that the inability of previous legislatures to agree on a long term funding deal is already costing us more. I was disappointed in the House Republican Majority’s transportation proposal released last week. Their plan seeks to take $450 million over the next two years away from the state’s general fund and therefore not into education or health care. The plan also relies quite heavily on borrowing money through bonding which is appropriate to use to a certain extent, but dedicated, ongoing funding should fund our roads and bridges, and not the state’s credit card.

Budgets are reflections of values and the proposed budget shifts money away from kids and people who need care for a one time Band-Aid that won’t fix the underlying problem: a crumbling infrastructure. We must stop this shell game before our system is beyond repair or another tragic bridge collapse happens.

Erin Koegel

State Representative