Residents seek help to restore damaged basements

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Dan Sanders was working in the basement of his Hastings Street home in Blaine on Sept. 21, 2016 when it started to flood. He yelled upstairs to his wife Wendy to call 911. Even before basements flooded in about 20 homes on Hastings Street the evening of Sept. 21, 2016, the residents had problems with the street flooding while S.R. Weidema was doing its reconstruction project. This photo was taken on Aug. 4, 2016. Courtesy of Caleb Davies

“They said I was the second person to call and that they would send a crew out,” Wendy Sanders said. “Our street was flooded and we had 4 inches of water in our basement.”

Donna-lee Borovansky and Michael Blood, who also live on Hastings Street, woke up the morning of Sept. 22, 2016, to find the white carpet and furniture in their basement soaked with brown sewage.

The city was told that 19 homes were damaged by sewer back-ups during that storm, but only 10 households have pursued this case further.

Those 10 homeowners said their losses total approximately $350,000, which include scosts of cleaning up their basements and replacing all the damaged furniture, flooring, appliances, electronics, plumbing and walls.

S.R. Weidema, of Maple Grove, had won the contract from the city of Blaine last summer to reconstruct Hastings Street north of 85th Avenue for approximately $660,000.

The League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust covers the city of Blaine. S.R. Weidema’s insurance company is Amerisure Insurance.

Borovansky and Blood were one of five households that received a no-interest $10,000 emergency loan from the city of Blaine to pay for their clean-up but they have been unable to restore their basement. They said their remaining expenses would be approximately $30,000.

“I don’t know who has liability, whether it’s the city or Weidema. I just know it’s not us,” Borovansky said.

Caleb Davies asked the Blaine City Council on Nov. 3, 2016 whether the residents can expect help from the city.

City Attorney Pat Sweeney responded that it would be a “conflict of interest” for him to represent these residents because his job is to represent the city of Blaine as a whole. This photo shows how high the water got in Peter Moberg’s basement on Sept. 21, 2016. Courtesy of Peter Moberg

“The city can’t represent you in fighting this. But certainly you can retain your own attorney or as a group retain an attorney,” he said.

The city of Blaine and the Insurance Trust have placed the blame on S.R. Weidema and said water pooled in the lower road bed that was under reconstruction. They believe that S.R. Weidema did not do enough to keep water out of the sanitary sewer system. The manhole covers had been removed during this part of the reconstruction project and the contractor placed metal covers over the manholes.

Phillip Trebatoski, a claims adjuster with the Insurance Trust, said in a Sept. 29, 2016, letter to Amerisure Insurance Field Claim Specialist Maykia Lyboualong that this was a “minimal effort” and said the metal covers were “thin and tattered” and that city staff put sand bags near the sanitary sewer inlets during their response.

The Insurance Trust said it was the responsibility of S.R. Weidema and Amerisure to respond to the claims. Blaine is withholding a final payment of approximately $130,000 for the work S.R. Weidema did on Hastings Street. The the city has no present contracts with the contractor and the City Council has not approved any property assessments for this project, according to City Manager Clark Arneson.

On Nov. 21, 2016, Lyboualong sent a letter to residents notifying that Amerisure was denying their claims.

Brian Wood, an attorney representing S.R. Weidema, said, “The covers placed upon the openings are very heavy metal. They met the industry and contractual requirements.”

According to Amerisure, the backup was caused by the extensive rain, the city’s design of the storm sewer system or pre-existing building code violations.

Wood heard that flooding also occurred in other homes in Blaine during that rainstorm, not just those on Hastings Street. Donna-lee Borovansky and Michael Blood had to gut their basement, which included a living room and two bedrooms. A city loan paid the $10,000 cost, but they cannot afford the restoration. Photo by Eric Hagen

“The sewer system obviously had deficiencies. It is also suspected that many homes did not comply with code with proper protections for their homes,” Wood said.

Ten property owners each chipped in $500 just to have an attorney write a letter to Amerisure and provide some initial legal opinions.

If they want to file a lawsuit, it could cost another $50,000 for legal fees.

Dan Sanders said their attorney recommended they get a legal opinion on what happened that evening from another engineering firm. Costs could range from $2,500 to $10,000 depending on how extensive the study needs to be.

“Many of the homeowners cannot afford a high-priced lawsuit, which may take a year. They are already out thousands,” he said.

Tom Tucker is upset the city attorney cannot mediate between the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust and Amerisure on their behalf. He said part of his furnace was submerged in sewage and muddy water, which got into the duct work. He was able to do most of the clean-up himself, but said his total costs would be more than $40,000.

Tom and Lisa Dorn said city staff initially told them they would have to pay for dumpsters themselves during the clean up, but they contacted council members and the city ended up providing these for free.

Blaine removed income restrictions from its Last Resort loan program so Hastings Street residents could apply for the $10,000 no-interest loan that five households got assistance from, according to Blaine Economic Development Coordinator Erik Thorvig.

The loans do not have to be repaid unless they sell or transfer ownership within the next 20 years.

Borovansky and Blood have heavily invested in their kitchen and upstairs living room since moving to their Hastings Street home in the summer of 2012.

Now, their once three-bedroom home only has one usable bedroom since the other two had to be gutted after the sewer back-up. The basement living room that once had a couch by the fireplace now has a damaged tub and shower wall in the middle of the room.

Borovansky said many of these homeowners are old enough where they won’t be in their homes beyond 20 years, so eventually they will lose this money at closing.

Dan Sanders said some homeowners did have a sewer backup rider included in their insurance policy to help cover some damanges, but he and his wife did not have this for their home. He encouraged others to carefully review their policies.

“We are not sure why some homeowners did not have proper insurance, but my client complied with the contract with the city of Blaine,” Wood said on behalf of S.R. Weidema. He said he told the company to not respond directly to questions for this article because some of the homeowners have said they would file a lawsuit.

Wood said he tried to set up a meeting with Blaine to discuss the city withholding final payment to his client. He put this on hold after Amerisure received the letter from the residents’ attorney but said he will keep trying to schedule a meeting.

“We do consider the project complete,” Wood said.

Arneson said the city is withholding final payment “until this is resolved.”

Mayor Tom Ryan said even if S.R. Weidema submits the lowest bid on future projects, he personally will never vote for them to receive a contract because he feels their insurer is responsible for paying the damages.

“I would have expected that Weidema would have stepped up and said, ‘it’s our project, we bid it, we made a mistake and let’s fix it and go on with it,’” Ryan said.

[email protected]