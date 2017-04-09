30-year veteran of SBM Fire Department retires

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A 30-year veteran of the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department is retiring, but he will still continue his daytime job in public safety. Bob Fiske, battalion chief, retired Monday after 30 years of volunteer service for the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department. Submitted photo

Battalion Chief Bob Fiske’s last day on call was Monday, April 3. He received a commemorative badge at his last drill Monday evening.

While Fiske will no longer be a volunteer firefighter, he is not quitting cold turkey. He works as the city of Blaine’s fire marshal and community standards director. He will still be in charge of inspecting businesses and homes to ensure the fire and building codes are being followed. And he is one of the city employees whose job duties include responding to fire department calls during the day.

“I’m looking forward to having my nights and weekends free again,” he said. “It’s amazing how fast 30 years goes by. I don’t feel like the old guy in the department.”

During his 30 years of volunteer service for the SBM Fire Department, Fiske attended 1,274 drills, 4,010 volunteer fire calls with an additional 1,402 calls when he was at work and 308 public relations events.

Fiske’s family moved to Blaine just before he entered kindergarten so he considers Blaine his hometown.

“I’m proud to have been able to serve my hometown,” he said.

The younger guys in the department give him blank stares when he says “Johnny and Roy” inspired him to be a firefighter. As a child, he loved watching the 1970s television show “Emergency!” that was a fictional series on the lives of Los Angeles firefighter paramedics. The main characters were John “Johnny” Roderick Gage and Roy DeSoto.

In real life, seeing the fire trucks at the Crystal Fire Department where his uncle worked also was an inspiration to him.

At the age of 15, he signed up for the Columbia Heights Fire Explorers to gain more experience. There was no fire explorers program for the SBM Fire Department at that time but there is one now.

He was 19 years old when he first started volunteering for the SBM Fire Department on the first week of April in 1987.

He quickly rose through the ranks under Fire Chiefs Ron Fagerstrom and Nyle Zikmund. One of his proudest moments was Zikmund naming him a District Chief in 1997. Fiske was only 29 years old and he said it is rare for a person to obtain that rank at such a young age.

Most of Fiske’s experience was under Zikmund, who retired almost a year ago.

Zikmund said Fiske’s daytime job with the city of Blaine in keeping the fire codes up-to-date and doing the building inspections blended well with his nighttime and weekend role as a volunteer firefighter.

Zikmund said Fiske has looked through thousands of pages of national fire codes to ensure Minnesota’s fire codes were properly updated.

“It’s a very tedious process, but we live and die by the fire code literally. Many prevention battles are won at that level.”

Additionally, Fiske served on SBM’s Board of Directors, Grievance Committee, Relief Association, Safety Committee and Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Committee. He also was on the North Metro Chemical Assessment Team and was an instructor for the Anoka County Fire Training Academy.

He was one of the Blaine staff members who started the Citizens Academy in 2002 which still happens once per year to give Blaine residents a glimpse into the jobs of police officers and firefighters.

Fiske’s role as a Battalion Chief for SBM and a Fire Marshal for Blaine was also unique, according to Zikmund.

“It gave me personally a big advantage knowing a lot of the properties we were dealing with,” Fiske said. “We have a better idea of what we’re going into which makes it a safer situation than going into the unknown.”

Fiske’s brother Gordy Fiske also served on the SBM Fire Department for 13 years.

Bob Fiske’s wife Kris Skow-Fiske is a current SBM volunteer firefighter and fire inspector for city of Rogers. They have a 5-year-old daughter. Fiske also has two daughters, ages 23 and 21, from a previous marriage.

