Options for Riverwind building studied

An architect will look at three options for the future of the city of Coon Rapids’ Riverwind Community Building on Northdale Boulevard.

The Coon Rapids City Council, at a work session March 21, gave the green light to move forward with a feasibility study by Coon Rapids-based architect Mike Kraft Architects, P.A.

In November 2016, there was consensus of council members at a work session to keep at least a portion of the Riverwind building when the adjacent Riverwind Park is redeveloped in 2018 with proceeds from the $17.4 million park bond issue approved by voters in November 2013.

Staff were looking for direction on the future of the building, which is more than 50 years old, because final concept planning for the park project will take place in 2017 and the original concept proposed razing the building.

The building opened as a private Riverwind Country Club in 1964 complete with a swimming pool and had a membership of 671 families, but in January 1971, the club voted to turn over operations of Riverwind and the pool to the city, effective Feb. 1, 1971, because sewer assessments totaling some $15,000 had made it economically impossible to operate a private club, according to a story in the Coon Rapids Herald newspaper.

The city closed the swimming pool many years ago because of maintenance and safety issues, and since 2002, Riverwind has been home to The Element Teen Center and used for various meetings by community groups, including Girl Scout troops, but the council is considering partnering with an organization to move the teen center to Coon Rapids Middle School.

According to Public Works Director Tim Himmer, the city spent $6,275 on improvements in 2014 to bring electrical and plumbing issues up to current code and make the building safe for users, it costs about $12,000 a year to operate and maintain the building, and staff have identified some $35,000 in needed insulation and heating/air conditioning upgrades.

At the November meeting, staff received direction from the council to investigate options for saving at least a portion of the existing building, possibly including the “A” frame entry area, running-water bathrooms and modest meeting space, Himmer said.

In a report to the council March 21, he said staff has conducted a hazardous material assessment of Riverwind and found asbestos, which is not uncommon in a building of that era.

In addition, a structural engineer has provided a cursory review and sketch of the main components of the building – the original building plans could not be found, according to Himmer.

The hazardous material assessment and structural review cost the city $6,000, Himmer said.

Discussions have also taken place with local architect Kraft to evaluate potential options for savings portions of the building and provide cost estimates, he said.

In a letter to the city, Kraft outlined the work he would perform at a cost of between $4,000 and $5,000.

The options Kraft will study are demolish the building, but keep the entry area; demolish the building, keep the entry area and adjacent space, which would become meeting rooms and restrooms; and demolish the entire building and install a new prefabricated restroom and pavilion.

According to Kraft, he will create concept sketches for each of the proposed options, including necessary structural reinforcing, and develop estimates of probable costs for each option.

The existing meeting room space has been “pretty well used” and it will be important to have bathrooms on-site with the new pickleball courts to be installed in the park, said Mayor Jerry Koch.

But Council Member Brad Johnson said there were options for meeting rooms “pretty close by,” for example, the Crooked Lake Library.

Council Member Wade Demmer liked the idea of a pavilion and was open to giving people the opportunity to raise money to preserve Riverwind.

At the December meeting, then-Council Member Denise Klint, who retired from the council at the end of 2016, called Riverwind a historic building in Coon Rapids and said she would volunteer to lead a fundraising effort in the community to keep it.

“People are very connected to this building,” Koch said March 21.

But Council Member Brad Greskowiak, who replaced Klint on the council in January, was concerned about the impact keeping a portion of Riverwind would have on the budget for the remaining park bond referendum projects.

“I don’t see the community stepping up and raising the money, and I am not in favor of spending more money on it,” he said.

Council Member Jennifer Geisler, too, was skeptical about spending park bond dollars to preserve Riverwind, she said.

“If we want to pay homage to its history, we can place a plaque at the site,” Geisler said.

“We can find the money to do it if it’s a priority,” Koch said.

Council Member Bill Kiecker was in favor of going forward with the study to “see what the options are” and get an idea of their cost.