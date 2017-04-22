Traffic study planned for Riverdale area of Coon Rapids

Traffic concerns raised by residents and local officials about the Riverdale shopping area prompted a discussion at a Coon Rapids City Council work session April 11.

The result was council consensus that staff should seek requests for proposal from consulting firms to perform a traffic study for the entire shopping area, specifically the Riverdale Village and Riverdale Commons shopping centers either side of Main Street.

“This will be a holistic study,” said Assistant City Engineer Mark Hansen after the meeting.

At the work session, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said there were two major areas of concern – 124th Avenue and River Rapids Drive in Riverdale Commons and the Costco exit onto Northdale Boulevard in Riverdale Village – but council discussion identified issues with overall traffic circulation in both shopping centers.

The 124th Avenue-River Rapids Drive can be confusing to drivers because there is no stop sign for traffic coming from Main Street and more traffic is likely to be generated with the conversion of the former Old Country Buffet into a Golden Corral restaurant, Himmer told the council.

In addition, there is a proposal to develop a portion of the Home Depot parking lot and a current grassy area into mixed retail space, he said.

According to Hansen, Anoka County staff have previously looked at the area at the request of the city as it relates to the Main Street traffic signal – Main Street is a county highway – and concluded that adding a stop sign for traffic coming from Main Street could negatively impact the signal operation at the intersection with River Rapids Drive and require an extension of the right-turn lane from Main Street to River Rapids Drive.

Options outlined by Himmer and Hansen included constructing raised medians on River Rapids Drive and a private road segment of 124th Avenue west of River Rapids Drive as well as adding pavement markings on the private intersection leg coming from the Home Depot parking lot, work that could be done in tandem with future development in the area.

Frequent complaints have been received by city staff about the entrance and exit onto Northdale Boulevard from Costco in Riverdale Village and Menards, which is located across Northdale.

According to Himmer, Costco owns its building and parking lot in Riverdale Village, while the rest of the shopping center is owned and operated by DDR.

There is also a parcel between Sears and Dick’s Sporting Goods that is owned by Shamrock Development, said Mayor Jerry Koch.

The Costco exit at Northdale has been an issue for many years and when Costco put in its gas pumps, the city suggested some changes to traffic circulation that would help ease the situation, but Cotsco did not follow them, Himmer said.

But Costco did come to the city last year asking for some ideas for mitigating the problems, he said.

In the fall of 2016, the city hired consultant SEH Inc. to complete a traffic study and provide recommendations for this area.

The SEH draft report provided to the council identified several issues including vehicles wanting to exit Costco to go north on Northdale restricted from turning left, while northbound movements are prevented from making a U-turn on Northdale at the Menards entrance.

According to the study, a high number of vehicles don’t obey the restrictions, which cause backups within the Costco parking lot.

In addition, traffic wanting to go south on Northdale from the Menards parking lot also have issues and a larger number of U-turns take place in the Menards parking lot from drivers originating in Costco, which adds to congestion.

As well, the study found that a number of drivers wanting to go east on Main Street will leave Menards on westbound Main Street, then make a U-turn at Northdale, which requires them to cross three lanes of traffic plus turn lanes.

The study recommended three options – install all-way stop signs at both locations, install a traffic signal at the Menards intersection and a channelized Costco exit, or install traffic signals at both the Menards and Costo intersections.

Discussing the Costco issue, some council members suggested that a road be constructed through the Costco parking to drive traffic to Riverdale Boulevard within the shopping center and away from the Northdale exit.

“Both ways out of Costco are a mess,” said Council Member Wade Demmer.

“The Costco lot is a terrible design,” said Council Member Steve Wells.

According to Council Member Bill Kiecker, nobody is there on Tuesday, so it is not a problem then, but on Saturdays it is a mess.

Council members also raised concerns with the general traffic flow within the shopping center. Council Member Brad Greskowiak, for one, did not like the roundabouts on Riverdale Boulevard and would like to see them taken out, he said.

Himmer suggested the all-encompassing study of traffic issues in Riverdale Village and Riverdale Commons.

“We don’t want to solve one problem and create more,” Himmer said.

But council members agreed that whatever improvements were proposed by the study required buy-in from the property owners of the shopping centers.