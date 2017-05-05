Letters to the Editor for May 5

County program aid critical

To the Editor:

It’s tax time at the Capitol. No, I’m not referring to the state and federal tax forms we were required to submit mid-April. I’m talking about the Legislature’s annual tax conference committee, and why it’s important for residents of Minnesota to call or email their local legislators on a topic that will have a direct impact on our quality of life.

The tax bill contains many provisions, including tax reductions for senior citizens, farmers, small business owners and college students. But in its current form, the bill doesn’t contain a much-needed formula change for county program aid. These are the critical dollars our counties need to provide public safety, human services, transportation, and other vital programs on the state’s behalf.

Call or email your legislators. (Find your legislators at this link: http://www.gis.leg.mn/iMaps/districts/) Tell them county program aid is critical to preserve our Minnesota way of life, and ask them to support the formula change that will keep our counties strong.

Jay Backer

Chair, Big Stone County

Board of Commissioners

$6K for goose poop when half our kids rely on subsidized school lunches?

To the Editor:

This summer, the city of Coon Rapids plans to spend $6,000 to kill geese because they poop. This is a temporary, cosmetic, and trivial problem that will resolve itself without spending $6,000 of our hard-earned tax dollars. Meanwhile, according to state-gathered data, 50.91 percent and 44.81 percent of students in Coon Rapids Middle School and Coon Rapids High School, respectively, are receiving free or reduced lunch because their families can’t afford to feed them.

If those statistics surprise you, you’re not alone. Despite appearances, food insecurity remains a huge problem in our state. People struggling to feed their kids don’t talk about it for fear of being stigmatized. It’s a terrifying, demoralizing, lonely experience.

It is morally unacceptable to spend government funds on an inconsequential problem when half the children in our schools rely on subsidized meals so they can focus on learning instead of their empty stomachs. In a nod of acknowledgement to our hunger problem, the city plans to send the gassed geese to the food shelf. This faux show of concern is rubbing salt in an already painful wound.

If we have an extra $6,000 laying around, let’s give that money to the food shelf directly to feed kids who won’t have access to school lunch over the summer.

Dallas Rising

Coon Rapids

Bills harmful to political campaigns in Minnesota

To the Editor:

I am concerned about bills that are advancing in the state Legislature that will devastate any effective regulation of special interests influencing voters in Minnesota. George Beck, former chair of the Minnesota Campaign Finance Reform Committee, provides a helpful description of these bills:

“The legislative majority is attempting to make a stunning and very harmful change in the way political campaigns are run in Minnesota. It has placed its agenda in several bills this session, but together they effectively override the will of the people in this state in favor of the power of money.

The public subsidy program which allows taxpayers to contribute $5 to support campaigns is proposed to be abolished. Pending legislation virtually eliminates the rule making authority of the Campaign Finance Board and the budget bill slashes the Board’s budget by 33% which will require layoffs from the Board’s already inadequate nine-member staff. The Board is the public’s only assurance that there will be some oversight of lobbyists, legislators, and other public officials.

Hidden in the tax bill is the termination of the political contribution refund program that allowed small donors to participate in contributions to political campaigns and helped offset the influence of big donors. And finally, the House failed to act on the confirmation of two applicants for membership on the Board within the 45-day deadline. As a result, the Board lacks a quorum and cannot act.

There is strong public support for campaign finance reform and an effective Campaign Finance Board. Because the majority has placed its policy provisions in budget bills, the Governor will be hard pressed to exercise a veto. The proposed changes will change the face of Minnesota elections and destroy programs that have been nationally recognized for excellence. Unless we raise our voices and contact our legislators, democracy will suffer in Minnesota and “pay to play” will rule”.

Contact your legislators and Gov. Dayton to urge them to support a strong and effective Campaign Finance Board.

This isn’t a left or right issue – this is an issue that affects all voters!

Jeorgette Knoll, President of League of Women Voters

Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids Area

Trying to shed Biblical light

To the Editor:

This is in response to Mr. Kuehn’s and Mr. Kane’s letters to the editor in the Friday April 7, 2017 Anoka Union Herald. First of all, Mr. Kane’s statement on that the Union paper limiting Barb Anderson’s and my letters, is not unique to Barb and myself. It is the same policy for all letters to the editors. The Union Herald will publish my letter when they think it is appropriate. Secondly, Mr. Hanes’ statement “how someone can be so consumed by this hatred” once again shows on those on the left like to use the” hatred” term.

Barb Anderson does a lot of research and gets the best information possible to address the questions of science and psychiatry when applied to gender confusion.

Speaking for myself I am trying to shed some Biblical light on this issue. The sickness and it is a sickness for people who struggle with gender identity needs to be treated, not enabled. Would you give a beer to alcoholic, of course not? The Bible does address the sin of an active homosexual life style. Recent statistics show the social, medical and psychological consequences.

Mr. Kuehn likes to quote the Bible and that is a good thing. However he needs to study and read the whole Bible, Old and New Testament. If he has the right spirit in him he will see the truth.

If the readers don’t think that gender identity is a growing problem, I would suggest they watch the Anoka-Hennepin, monthly school board meeting for March 20, 2017 at the Anoka-Hennepin website. (http://anoka-k12.granicus.com) My wife and I attended this meeting. The agenda included allowing concerned citizens to testify to their concerns in reference to allowing a child, regardless of the biological gender to enter a school restroom or locker, simply because they “think” that they are a gender different then what their body tells them.

Gene Hodel

Oak Grove